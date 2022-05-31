Nightbirde's family share emotional tribute to late AGT star by revealing unreleased song lyrics The talented singer tragically passed away from cancer in February

Nightbirde stole the hearts of America's Got Talent viewers last year with her powerful - and incredibly emotional - audition.

The talented singer was battling terminal cancer, and tragically passed away in February, but her legacy has lived on.

The AGT contestant is set to be honored in the first show of the new series on Tuesday night, and just weeks beforehand, her family paid a new tribute to her on her Instagram page - which they have kept open in her honor.

VIDEO: Look back at Nightbirde's first AGT audtion

Nightbirde - real name Jane Marczewski - wrote a song, A Place Called Here, before she passed away that was never released, but her loved ones wanted to make sure that it was seen by her fans.

The post revealed the entire lyrics, which began: "A place called here, is somewhere I don’t know very well.

"Here is the place between the past and the present. Here is the place where the memories are."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nightbirde ⚡️ (@_nightbirde)

Nightbirde's family paid a heartbreaking tribute to the late AGT star

The lyrics also included the lines: "I look far into tomorrow--far ahead in this flat desert. Waiting for an echo back, and proof that there is something up there. Something worth wearing myself out for."

Under the lyrics, Nightbirde's family wrote: "RIP Jane."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Thank you for sharing this with us. Jane continues to be present with her inspiring words.Thank you for this," while another wrote: "Sleep well Nightbirde. Prayers for family and friends may god ease your souls hearts and minds.."

Nightbirde was AGT's incredible Golden Buzzer act in 2021

A third added: "You continue to speak to us Jane with your profound and beautiful words. Thank you for your continued presence even if we can’t see you with our eyes. We feel you in our hearts."

The singer first captivated the judges - and viewers around the world - with her original song, It's Okay, in her first audition on AGT.

The song received a standing ovation from the judges, while Simon Cowell was overcome with emotion as he heard Nightbirde's brave story, and put her through to the semi-finals with the Golden Buzzer.

Unfortunately, Nightbirde was forced to leave the competition early to focus on her health, but still appeared via video link on the show ahead of the finale.

