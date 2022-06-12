Willie Geist's wife apologises for hilarious antics at family party in rare personal post The Sunday Today star is married to Christina Sharkey Geist

Willie Geist is a doting family man and recently celebrated his 19th wedding anniversary with wife Christina Sharkey Geist.

While the Sunday Today star is a familiar face on TV, he doesn't tend to share too many personal posts on social media, and neither does Christina.

However, over the weekend, Christina had reason to celebrate as she posted a series of family snapshots from a relative's graduation - even apologising for her antics in the process!

In one picture, she was seen riding an inflatable shark with her relatives, alongside the caption: "The OG (shark emoji) and our (shark). Happy Graduation, Kieran! Sorry your friends had to witness me riding it."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Love it!" while another posted crying with laughter emojis. third added: "This is amazing!"

Willie and Christina have been married for 19 years and marked their wedding anniversary last month. Both took to social media to pay tribute to each other on the special day.

Willie Geist's wife Christina shared a fun family update on social media

Christina shared a throwback picture from their wedding day, alongside the message: "05.24.03 was magic. But nothing could have prepared me for the fairy tale that’s unfolded in the 19 years since. Happy Anniversary @williegeist! Whatever’s next… I’m in."

Willie also shared a picture from their big day, writing next to it: "19 years ago today. Concatedral Dulce Nombre de Jesús, Humacao, Puerto Rico. Flanked by two of the greats, Vin Sharkey and Bill Geist, I hit the life lottery. @ChristinaSharkeyGeist."

Willie and Christina with their two children

Willie and Christina live in South Salem, New York, with their two children, Lucie and George. The couple met when they were just 11 and are childhood sweethearts.

They opened up about their relationship during a public appearance at a Know Your Value event in Philadelphia back in 2019.

"I think for Willie, honestly, I'm most thankful for his friendship," Christina said. "At the end of the day … we find each other really funny. We get a big kick out of each other. We really love being together. And that hasn't changed since we were really young."

