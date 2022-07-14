Howard Donald shares rare photo of grown-up daughter as she marks major milestone Congratulations are in order for Grace!

Take That star Howard Donald proved to be one proud father on Thursday as his daughter, Grace, graduated from university.

The singer took to Twitter to share a photo of his grown-up daughter as she posed in her graduation gown outside the University of the Algarve. Grace was beaming in the black gown and cap, with her long brunette hair flowing down past her shoulders and curling at the ends. "Very proud of this beautiful young lady @Gracefllness," Howard wrote. "2 years in the waiting for the world to rightly open. #UALGrads #prouddad."

His fans were equally as impressed as they shared their support on his post, with one saying: "Aaaaw amazing. Congratulations."

A second added: "Well done @Gracefllness. You are a star and have made your family very proud," and a third penned: "Awwwwwww congrats Grace."

Meanwhile, a fourth shared: "Awwwww how amazing!! Well done Grace!! Especially as Uni hasn't been the usual experience. My eldest is off to Uni in September studying dance!! Not got the moves from me."

Many others flooded the comments section with party popper and graduation emojis.

Howard was one proud dad

Howard shares his daughter with ex Victoria Piddington. He is also a dad to daughter Lola, who he shares with ex Marie-Christine Musswessels, alongside sons Bowie and Dougie, who he shares with wife Katie.

Meanwhile, Howard's Take That bandmate Gary Barlow will soon be preparing for his own daughter Emily's graduation from university, after she took a gap year during the pandemic.

During a chat on Zoe Ball's Radio 2 show, the doting dad explained why his daughter opted against going to university that year. He said: "They are pretty good, one is at university. One is taking a year off, was meant to be going to uni but she doesn't want to with all this going, on which I completely understand.

"Our youngest is 11 now, which is like… well they're not kids really anymore. Although, they always are to us."

