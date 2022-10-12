Catherine Zeta-Jones shares emotional tribute following death of Angela Lansbury The Beauty and the Beast star passed away on Tuesday

Catherine Zeta-Jones has joined the rest of the world in mourning the loss of Dame Angela Lansbury, who sadly passed away on Tuesday.

Catherine was lucky enough to act alongside the star in a Broadway production of A Little Night Music, and the Welsh-born actress shared photos of the pair together. In one photo, Catherine looked fabulous in a sleek bodice and trousers, while Angela looked so elegant in a black Victorian dress.

Catherine also shared photos of the pair in white Victorian dresses at the end of the show, and one where they stood side by side on stage.

In a moving tribute, Catherine wrote: "Dearest, Darling, Dame Angela Lansbury. May you Rest In Peace. Our Broadway double act will forever be one of the joys of my life.

"As the lights dim for you on 'The Great White Way' you shall glow forever in our hearts. Love you Angela, Catherine."

Catherine paid tribute to Angela

Fans were quick to offer their support to the Wednesday actress, as one shared: "A truly great actor and human being. Angela will be welcomed onto the eternal stage."

A second commented: "She was such a shining light to grow up with. So sad," while a third said: "Heartbroken, may she rest in eternal peace!! Thank you Angela for your music and your beautiful voice."

And a fourth penned: "Hugs hugs hugs to her and you, you know how to brighten up and make someone feel loved."

Angela passed away on Tuesday

In a statement, Angela's family said: "The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday."

"In addition to her three children, Anthony, Deirdre and David, she is survived by three grandchildren, Peter, Katherine and Ian, plus five great grandchildren and her brother, producer Edgar Lansbury.

"She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Peter Shaw. A private family ceremony will be held at a date to be determined," it concluded.

