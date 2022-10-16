Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz turn up the glam for gala appearance Victoria Beckham's eldest son and his wife are so stylish

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz looked the picture of chic in photos from Saturday night which saw them rock refined style.

Nicola stunned in a black off-the-shoulder dress with matching evening gloves and gorgeous diamond earrings, keeping her makeup subtle and her hair pulled back.

Her husband wore black suit and white shirt and looked so dapper as he posed next to the actress. In one of the snaps, David and Victoria Beckham's son affectionately kissed his wife on the cheek.

The couple dressed up for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala in LA, the second year the event has been held.

Just a few days ago, Brooklyn and Nicola looked back on their wedding as they celebrated six months as a married couple.

The aspiring chef and his bride each paid loving tributes to each other as they remembered the special day.

Brooklyn planted an affectionate kiss on his wife's cheek

The couple also shared never-before-seen photos taken at their Palm Beach wedding back in April.

Next to a photo of his wife standing under a picturesque white floral chuppah – a tradition for brides and grooms at Jewish ceremonies – Brooklyn wrote: "6 months with my best friend x wouldn’t choose anyone else to live life with xx love you forever. You are the absolute love of my life xx."

Nicola's back was to the camera, sharing a glimpse of the open back of her Valentino bridal gown designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli's team, which was partially obscured by her lace wedding veil.

The couple looked so glamorous

Following their ceremony, Nicola and Brooklyn posed for photos with their arms around one another, giving fans a better look at the bride's handmade French lace gloves and the groom's custom Dior suit.

Nicola shared two snaps from the photoshoot and wrote a loving message for her husband which read: "6 months as your wife and forever to go. I love you so much baby."

