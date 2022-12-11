Amy Robach's estranged husband Andrew Shue is being supported in unexpected way The Good Morning America star has been having an affair with co-star T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach and her husband Andrew Shue were married for 12 years but have been estranged following the news of the GMA star's affair with her colleague T.J. Holmes.

Andrew has yet to speak out about the situation but Amy was recently seen moving out of the home they shared together.

The actor has also deleted all photos of Amy on social media, suggesting that things are properly over between the pair.

However, the star is being supported by his fans in a heartfelt way - watch the video above to find out how.

Amy and T.J. were both taken off the air on Monday and it has not yet been revealed when or if they will be returning to GMA3 - the show they co-host with Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

Amy has been with ABC News since 2012, and T.J. has been working with them since 2014. The pair have been co-stars together on GMA3 since 2020.

Since the affair rumours broke, Amy has moved out of her home in New York, and was quizzed by Daily Mail while doing so.

Amy Robach with ex Andrew Shue

Chatting to a reporter, the mother-of-two said: "It's been great. I've gotten a lot of support. And, you know, I appreciate everything, and I'm happy to be going to work." Neither Amy nor T.J. have addressed the relationship outright, but they did tease news of their alleged affair while presenting on GMA3 on Friday together.

"You know, it's too bad it's Friday. It's been a great week," said 45-year-old T.J live on air. "I just want this one to keep going and going and going. Just enjoy it! Take it all in." Amy then began laughing and added: "Speak for yourself. I am very excited about the weekend — and I'm sure everyone else is too. We all love our Fridays around here. Some of us do, at least."

