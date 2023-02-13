Rhiannon Ally divides fans as she cheers on her Super Bowl team in joyful new photo The GMA3 co-stars were getting into the Super Bowl spirit!

Rhiannon Ally was more than excited for the Super Bowl game on Sunday, and was thrilled when her team, Kansas City Chiefs, beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

MOST READ: What is Rihanna's baby son's name? All we know

Ahead of the game, the GMA3 star took to Instagram to share a photo backstage in the ABC studios while posing alongside her co-stars Dr. Jennifer Ashton and DeMarco Morgan.

Rhiannon was seen holding onto a Chiefs jersey, while DeMarco and Jennifer showed their support for the Eagles.

VIDEO: GMA3 welcome back popular co-star after time away from show

Loading the player...

In the caption, she wrote: "Let's GOOOO" and hashtagged 'Chiefs' and 'Chiefs Kingdom'.

POPULAR: GMA3 stars' wedding photos: Dr. Jennifer Ashton, Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes, more

MORE: Lara Spencer sends supportive message to GMA co-star following 'challenging' experience

Comments from fans were seriously divided, as while many were also wanting Chiefs to win, there were a lot of Eagles fans too! "Let's go Eagles! Sorry girl," one wrote, while another remarked: "Boo, go Eagles!" A third added: "Let's go Eagles!!"

Rhiannon is from Kansas City and is a huge supporter of the NFL team. Just a few weeks ago, she celebrated the fact that her team was heading to the Super Bowl.

In a joyful opening segment on GMA3 at the end of January, Rhiannon told her co-stars that she had more than one reason to celebrate at the start of the week.

Rhiannon Ally divided fans with her Super Bowl post ahead of the big game

She told them that not only did her son Roman turn nine over the weekend, but that her team, Kansas City Chiefs, won against Buffalo Bills at the AFC Championship.

POPULAR: Amy Robach's wedding night fight with Andrew Shue revealed amid T.J. Holmes relationship

TRENDING NOW: T.J. Holmes' estranged wife supported by GMA stars after emotional message

"Somebody's Chiefs are heading to the Superbowl!" DeMarco said at the start of the show. "Who, me?" Rhiannon replied. "It's a good day to be a Chiefs fan, you know what's extra special is that it was my son's ninth birthday yesterday so we get to stay up late and watch it," she said. "I like how calmly she's acting, she's been going crazy all afternoon," DeMarco teased.

Jennifer went on to add that it was even more special for Rhiannon because she was from Kansas City, and pointed out that she had worn red - the Kansas City Chiefs jersey color - especially for her in honor of the win.

Rhiannon Ally joined GMA3 at the end of 2022

Rhiannon also marked the excitement on her social media too, alongside several photos of her son Roman to honor his birthday.

She wrote: "Time marches on. Somehow our baby boy is 9 today. Happy Birthday to the boy who changed my life the moment I met him. So thankful God chose me to be his mama. Also, go Chiefs!!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.