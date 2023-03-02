Tim McGraw shares emotional post looking back on family car trips with his three daughters The Not a Moment Too Soon artist got nostalgic on Wednesday

Tim McGraw has shared an emotional video looking back on memories he has of traveling around the country with his wife and three daughters.

The Just to See You Smile singer, who is married to fellow country music legend Faith Hill, shared the video to his Instagram on Wednesday evening. Find out the nostalgic memories Tim recalled while looking back at the times his family have shared in their family car in the video below.

WATCH: Tim McGraw's trip down memory lane

At the impressive age of 18 years old, the family's Cadillac Escalade which they've dubbed the 'Griswold Family Cruiser' has been with him, his wife Faith, and their three daughters for almost as long as they've all been together.

As a result, as Tim explained in his video, it holds many memories of the times he, Faith, and their daughters Gracie, 25, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21, shared together while travelling across the US.

Tim and Faith with their daughters in 2015

The Not a Moment Too Soon artist shared the emotional reel along with the caption "Got the ‘Griswold Family Cruiser’ tuned in and ready to go. Who wants to hear a little bit of #StandingRoomOnly?"

Earlier that day, Tim announced that he would soon be releasing a brand-new single, called Standing Room Only. The Live Like You Were Dying soloist's new track will be coming out on March 10, however Tim has been teasing fans that they may get an opportunity to hear a little of the song before that date.

The country icon's new single is coming out next week

Fans of the 55-year-old A-lister loved the star's open and honest video.

"Glad you kept the car. So many memories. Good times," commented one on Tim's reel.

"I just love this. You and Faith are the real deal. God bless you both," another added.

Meanwhile, a third person penned: "That’s a nice family vehicle!!" before adding: "Can’t wait to hear your new song."

