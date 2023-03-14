Salma Hayek breaks the internet in sexy striptease – and Antonio Banderas approves Salma Hayek continues her post-Oscars sizzle by doing a cheeky striptease

Salma Hayek set fire to the red carpet at the 95th Academy Awards in her custom-made burnt orange sequinned Gucci dress – and broke the internet when she got home by stripping off in her kitchen.

Surrounded by bottles, Salma, 56, tucked into a piece of chicken suggestively and turned around to reveal her unzipped gown and bare back to the camera.

She posted to her Instagram: "Happy to keep the glamour going but first things first [sic]", with the friend filming the clip joking, "Expectation versus reality".

While it wasn't quite as sizzling as her From Dusk Till Dawn striptease when Salma faced her snake phobia by writhing around semi-naked with a python around her neck, fans were quick to applaud her bravado.

Antonio Banderas, the actress's friend of 27 years and Puss in Boots co-star, posted a laughing emoji and other fans showed their appreciation.

Salma Hayek and her daughter wore matching red gowns to the Oscars

Suki Waterhouse liked the post and one cheeky follower said, "Even her back is perfect".

The actress who attended the 95th Academy Awards with a special guest – her 15-year-old daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault – presented the award for Best International Feature Film alongside Antonio, 62, who she also starred in Desperado with.

Salma has been lauded as one of the best dressed at the Oscars, thanks to her sparkling orange halter-neck sequin-embroidered gown, which was cinched at the waist and fringed at the bottom.

Salma's gorgeous dress was custom made by Gucci

She worked with celebrity stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray – who also works with Shailene Woodley, Carey Mulligan, Emma Watson, Sophie Turner, Colin Firth, Stacy Martin, and Kaya Scodelario – for the glitzy look.

Salma is married to François-Henri Pinault, CEO of the luxury fashion group Kering, home to brands such as Gucci, Saint Laurent and Balenciaga, in 2009 and they regularly steal the show on the red carpet.

When the Frida star arrived at the Saint Laurent pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles on Thursday night with Francois and 22-year-old stepdaughter Mathilde, she looked every inch the screen siren in a Yves Saint Laurent stunning sheer blouse, black velvet tailored jacket, wide-legged trousers and pillar-box red lipstick.

The actress later changed into a slinky silver frock for the Vanity Fair Party

Hosted by Saint Laurent's creative director, Anthony Vaccarello, Salma was joined by Olivia Wilde, Jennifer Coolidge and Zoe Kravitz.

Fans were quick to commend her look, with one writing, "Just gorgeous. The red lipstick takes me back to your look in the 90s. Like your look in Desperado with Antonio Banderas. Beautiful!"

Another said "I want to look like this after working 21 hours a day…"

Earlier this month, Salma gave a glimpse into some of her pre-Oscars beauty regimes, tucking into chicken soup while wearing a Japanese-style kimono dressing gown and golden face mask.

“Beauty is very important … but eating is, even more,” she said.

