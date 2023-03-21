Michael Douglas gets fans talking with emotional message and photos The Ant-Man actor, 78, is married to Catherine Zeta-Jones and shares two children her

Michael Douglas conjured up some fond memories on Instagram this week when he posted two photos sparking a major reaction from fans.

The celebrated star paid tribute to someone very special on social media as he wished his good friend and Fatal Attraction co-star, Glenn Close, a happy birthday.

In one throwback image, Michael had his arm draped around her as they appeared on set of the famous movie.

The second was from a 2019 reunion when they presented an award together. Michael was looking adoringly at Glenn and appeared almost emotional.

He wrote: "Birthday wishes to my good friend and #FatalAttraction costar @glennclose! Have a great one Glennie! #GlennClose."

Fans rushed to comment and said: "Nice to know that you are still friends after all of these years," and, "You both look amazing," while a third added: "Like a fine wine, you two."

Michael wished his good friend Glenn Close a happy birthday

Michael is married to Catherine Zeta-Jones and the two share children, Dylan, 22, and Carys, 19. Both their son and daughter have expressed an interest in following in their parent's footsteps - despite Michael's stern warnings.

But last week, Catherine, suggested that it was taking a little longer than expected for her kids to break into the industry.

She shared a clip on Instagram stories that featured a montage of successful people, including Oprah Winfrey, Vera Wang, and Harrison Ford, who only became household names much later in their lives.

Michael with Catherine and their son, Dylan

Issuing an emotional yet friendly reminder about success, Catherine wrote: "Words to our kids!!! A reminder that sometimes you have to be patient. But when that moment comes? You better be ready."

Back in 2021, Catherine admitted that she and Michael have done their best to deter their children from following in their famous footsteps.

Michael and Catherine have been married since 2000

"Michael and I would be the first parents to say, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career,' but we've seen how passionate they are about the craft. They know what celebritydom is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all that," she said on Today.

She continued: "But their passion is about acting as a craft and they've done every theatre camp – my kids went off to summer camp every year, to theatre camp with the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say."

