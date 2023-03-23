Last week, Rod Stewart confirmed that he had pulled out of an appearance with Cyndi Lauper as he contracted a viral infection that affected his ability to sing.

However, on Thursday, the 'Maggie May' hitmaker revealed a series of gigs that he would be playing during the summer – and he would be joined by another music icon. Taking to his social media pages, Rod confirmed that he would be appearing alongside Boy George and Culture Club for a series of six dates running from 24 June to 6 July.

Alongside a poster with the news, Rod penned: "I'm absolutely thrilled to be sharing the stage with my dear old friend, Boy George & Culture Club for this run of special summer shows.

"I'm excited for them to join me on what is sure to be a memorable set of concerts at a variety of special venues – some that I've been away from for a long time and some that I've never played before - football, cricket and rugby stadiums, estates and castles!"

He concluded: "We'll all be dancing under the stars. If you haven't already, go get your tickets. I can't wait to see you out there!"

Rod shared the news online

Fans were excited with the reveal, as one enthused: "Love you Rod!!! Always and forever sharing the stage with Boy George, it's phenomenal."

A second wrote: "Looking forward to seeing you again Rod," while a third excitedly posted: "What a lineup!!!"

Other fans hoped that Rod would extend the special tour, while his fans from across the globe implored him to play a date in their home country.

Rod has since returned to the stage following his bug, telling fans over the weekend: "I had a slight setback here in Melbourne, I had to miss a show because I had strep throat, but I am fine now and I will be there, I am looking forward to it."

Sir Rod shares two sons with Penny Lancaster

The 78-year-old will no doubt be supported on his tour by wife Penny Lancaster and his eight children, whom his wife has a strong bond with.

Rod and Penny share two sons, Alastair, 17, and Aiden, 12, and last month, the Loose Women star shared a beautiful baby photo of the pair alongside a snap showing them all grown up.

In the first photo a baby Aiden lay on top of his brother, who would have been aged around five or six, with the pair both wearing Celtic F.C.'s signature green stripes.

