Cat Deeley inundated with praise from fans as she shares major news

So You Think You Can Dance presenter Cat Deeley had an exciting announcement

Cat Deeley had some very exciting news to reveal on Tuesday as the popular presenter revealed that she was launching her fragrance range, e11even, on 5 September, and we're very excited!

The star took to Instagram alongside her close friend, and co-founder of the brand, Amanda Grossman, where they were about to host a launch event for their new product. The pair joked that "no one might turn up" before taking followers on a behind-the-scenes look at their launch event, including the choice of some dazzling outfits.

Cat initially wore a pair of figure-skimming jeans, before changing up her ensemble for a bold two-piece set comprised of an off-white pair of shorts and a matching waistcoat with elevated black edging.

She also revealed what happened after the conclusion of the event as she walked through the streets with her husband, Patrick Kielty, before the group all went for drinks to celebrate a successful launch.

© Instagram Cat and her friend joked about how things could go wrong

In her caption, she enthused: "THIS was a labor of love, of fun, of friendship and it was a long time coming! So thrilled to finally be able to share our joy and hard work. @e11evenfragrance hits @SpaceNK on September 5... see you soon!"

And her followers were quick to lend their support, as one commented: "Ah so happy for you. This is the best scent and what a place to stock it," and a second shared: "When you love what you do, you don’t work a day in your life. Ammiright??"

© Instagram Cat was thrilled with how the launch went

A third added: "Roaring good luck you besties," while others noted how "amazing" her launch was and many shared strings of heart emojis in the comments section.

The busy launch was miles away from Cat's recent time off where she made sure to catch some rays on the beach while curling up with Dolly Alderton's Good Material.

© Instagram Cat was joined by her husband Patrick

The star relaxed in a divine black bikini and the daring two-piece highlighted her phenomenal physique, as she showed the risque item off in its full glory as the wind swept through her beach-blonde locks.

Cat looked to be getting very tanned in the snaps, and she'd made sure to pack a pair of sunglasses as the sand whipped up around her because of the wind.

© David M. Benett Cat and Amanda looked stunning at the launch

In her caption, the mum-of-two shared: "What beaches are made for! @dollyalderton you are my hero. In honour of Andy and Avi... Midlands accents and Tom Selleck appreciation!"

