Janette Manrara delights with adorable new photo with baby Lyra - and she's besotted

New mum Janette Manrara has been thrilling fans with her behind the-scenes glimpses of life as a new parent alongside her husband, Aljaz Skorjanec.

On Sunday, she shared another sweet photo of their daughter Lyra, as Janette beamed with maternal happiness, clearly doting on the little girl.

In the snapshot, the Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two presenter looked relaxed as she cradled Lyra in her arms and smiled for the camera.

Janette captioned the image: "Cozy Sunday". The former dancer and Aljaz, who both shot to fame on the iconic BBC programme, welcomed their daughter on 28 July, sharing the happy news on social media the following day.

The happy couple took to Instagram with the sweetest blacbabyk and white photo to announce the news their little girl had entered the world. The proud parents couldn't look happier in their first family photo.

Mum Janette was simply glowing as she lay in a hospital bed cuddling her new bundle. Meanwhile, dad Aljaz stood behind his wife and daughter and grinned at the camera. Captioning the post were the words: "Lyra Rose Skorjanec July 28, 2023," alongside a rose emoji.

Friends were over the moon for the Strictly Come Dancing pros, with Ashley Roberts replying: "Lyra Rose is here!!!!," next to two red love hearts and two rose emojis. GMB star Charlotte Hawkins penned: " Ah amazing!! Big congratulations to you both, sending loads of love [two red love heart emojis]."

Fans also couldn't wait to weigh in on the exciting news. "Congratulations on the birth of your baby girl hope you are all doing well xx," one commented. A second added: "Congrats guys she is so beautiful so happy for you all."

The couple revealed their pregnancy news in an exclusive interview with HELLO! in February, telling us that they had been preparing to go through IVF when they found out the happy news.

Detailing his reaction, Aljaz said: "I was beside myself… I feel like I've been thinking and dreaming about that moment for so long." He added: "We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test.

I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too." The couple then described their 12-week scan, with Janette saying: "I was overwhelmed with emotion because it was real.

"There really was a little human being growing inside me. I didn't realise how much they moved; the baby was literally flipping about.

"We saw the arms moving and the feet moving and it was pretty magical. The doctor said, 'It's already dancing.'"

In May, the couple went on a romantic 'babymoon' in Slovenia before their little one's arrival. Miami-born Strictly star Janette posted a romantic snapshot of herself on her Instagram page which showed her cosying up to her beau whilst on their holiday. Janette looked radiant in the picture as she enjoyed a tranquil moment relaxing on a sun lounger.