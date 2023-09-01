Catherine Zeta-Jones smolders in plunging string top ahead of 54th birthday

Catherine Zeta-Jones never fails to impress with her social media updates, and her latest celebratory post is no exception.

In the sultry photo, the 53-year-old, who celebrates her birthday later this month, gazes seductively at the camera, donning a plunging back string strap top for the occasion.

Catherine wears smoky eye makeup to enhance her already beautiful brown eyes, plus a nude lip then looks effortlessly stylish. The Wednesday star celebrated the fact that it's Friday in her caption, writing: "It’s the weekend! It’s official!" and her fans were wowed by her latest post.

© Instagram Catherine Zeta-Jones delighted fans with her latest selfie

"Looking as lovely as ever, Catherine. Happy first day of September, have a relaxing Labor Day weekend and enjoy these last few days of summer to the maximum," one wrote, while another added: "You always make my day with your lovely posts, you are so amazing."

"You're so breathtaking, oh my!" A third praised.

WOW: Watch Catherine Zeta-Jones take a dip in idyllic private pool at megamansion

This is the first time Catherine has posted in almost a week, following a throwback photo of herself in a cowboy hat six days ago. In fact, Michael Douglas' wife hadn't shared a new photo of herself since August 12, when she posed alongside her husband on a boat, so it's likely her fans were thrilled that she ended the photo drought.

Catherine and Michael have been enjoying an extended European break this summer, staying for several weeks at their Majorcan bolthole as well as visiting Italy and Ireland during their summer sojourn.

The brunette icon has shared photos from each leg of her tour, from golfing photos in Ireland to gorgeous snaps of herself in a dress in Capri – and we even got a glimpse inside her and Michael's Balearic home, after ​Loose Women presenter Linda Robson shared she'd found herself inside their home during a break in Majorca.

Giving an insight into Catherine and Michael's Spanish property, Linda said on Loose Women: "The villa was so beautiful, I can't tell you," before sharing that Catherine had added crafty touches to her property.

"She'd made the curtains herself and the cushion covers. It was beautiful. Their chef made us food with flowers in the food," Linda continued.

© Getty Catherine Zeta-Jones has had a wonderful summer of travel

Homemade details aside, the Majorcan property is clearly ultra-decadent, with Linda sharing: "There was a heliport, they use a helicopter to bring them in and out, they have a little yacht as well. It was absolutely amazing and they were the nicest people."

Here's hoping we get an invite next year!

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub