Amy Robach recently delighted fans by making her return to social media months after her relationship with T.J. Holmes was made public and they were pulled from air.

While Amy is still selective about what she chooses to share about her romance with her former GMA3 co-host, the posts she share make her look as though she's on cloud nine.

In Amy's most recent Instagram stories post, she looked radiant as the sun shone down on her while she dined with friends in New York.

Although T.J. wasn't with her, she was flanked by two of her girlfriends, who appeared as happy as their famous friend to be soaking up the sunshine.

Her post comes two weeks after she and T.J. made a triumphant return to Instagram, with them both posting the same black and white photo of their sneakers.

They revealed they were preparing to run the New York marathon together in November and fans went wild as they seemingly publicly confirmed their relationship.

It also sparked a flurry of excitement as their followers questioned if they'll return to the air together and animatedly queried their next step.

Neither have revealed if they'll make a TV comeback since they were let go from ABC in January.

The network released a statement at the time - weeks after they were photographed on a PDA packed vacation over Thanksgiving - which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News.

"We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

Amy went on to divorce her husband of 12 years, Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue, while T.J.'s wife of 12 years, Marilee Fiebig, also got the ball rolling on their divorce.

While their breakups have not appeared to be amicable, both Amy and T.J.'s relationships with their children - Amy is a mom to Annalise, 17, and Ava, 20, while he shares a daughter, Sabine, 10, with Marilee - are still on track.

Amy's daughters have also maintained a strong bond with their three stepbrothers, and T.J. recently paid tribute his daughter on Instagram too.

He posted a sweet photograph of his daughter that showed how much she had grown in just five years, from her first day of school as a kindergartner in 2018 to her first day of school as a fifth grader this week.

T.J. simply captioned the post with the hashtags "Baby Sabine" and "K-5," commemorating his proud dad moment of seeing Sabine begin a new school year.

Neither Amy nor T.J. have publicly addressed their relationship, the end of their GMA3 roles or their future together, but judging by recent photos of them together, they look very happy.

