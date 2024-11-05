Kamala Harris goes for classic chic as she surprises voters on election day

Vice President Kamala Harris rocked dark denim jeans and a classic white shirt for Election Day 2024 – and a surprise appearance in Washington DC.

The 60-year-old presidential candidate joined volunteers at a phonebank, calling registered voters to ask if they had voted, or needed help fetting to a polling bank.

She dropped in to cheer on the volunteers, and also took several calls; live on MSNBC she was seen exclaiming, "You did? Thank you!" to a voter who presumably voted for Harris.

© Andrew Harnik Kamala Harris drops by a phone bank event

Another call saw her telling a voter that she was live on TV, and Kamala joked: "I am waving at you, can you see me waving at you?"

Kamala's outfit of jeans and a shirt, elevated with a black blazer, is typical of her casual style, showing she is the master of sartorial diplomacy as she mixes professional pieces with comfortable style.

© BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI Kamala visited the Democratic National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC

HELLO! Fashion Monthly described her closet as "tailored with the precision of a well-argued legal brief, yet remains a visual thesis on competence and comfort," and that "her style is unfussy yet deliciously sharp. Classic, modest silhouettes form the foundation of her archive, with suits reigning supreme".

Throwback pictures of her childhood reveal she has always had a knack for classic styles including one snap of a young Kamala wearing a buttercup yellow plaid coat with an oversized collar.

© BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI Kamala spoke to voters who had sent in their ballots for her

Kamala has been running since President Joe Biden stood down from the 2024 race. Kamala has been endorsed by many famous faces, including Taylor Swift who gave an emotional plea after the first, and only, televised debate between the two candidates.

"Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight. If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most," Taylor wrote on social media.

© John Moore Kamala was endorsed by many A-listers

"As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country."The Tortured Poets Department singer continued: "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.

"I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades."