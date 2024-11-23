Kate Hudson is 'bursting with love' as she shares family update

Kate Hudson, 45, took to Instagram on Saturday to share an emotional family milestone regarding her mom, Goldie Hawn, 79.

Hollywood's blonde bombshell posted a belated photograph in celebration of her mom's 79th birthday. Unfortunately, the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star was absent from the Academy Award winner's party.

The photograph depicted Goldie sitting at a dining table with a huge smile while closing her eyes as a cake was presented in front of her with a huge sparkler.

The Bird on a Wire actress stunned in a black square-neck dress that featured a white accent. Goldie's blonde locks were styled in an effortless blowout, while her makeup was kept minimal with a pink gloss.

Kate captioned the post: "Belated but bursting with love for my light-filled, exuberant, poetic, and fiercely one of a kind mother. Your brilliance inspired me every day, and though I wish I could be cuddling her this birthday week, I'm celebrating her with all my love across the country. Happy birthday, Mama – you're everything and more! @goldiehawn."

The Almost Famous actress is the second child of Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson and has an older brother named Oliver. Kate's famous parents split in 1982, and Goldie went on to meet her current partner, Kurt Russell, in 1983. The pair share one child together, Wyatt Hawn Russel, 38.

It seems the family is not only celebrating birthdays this season as they ushered in the Christmas festivities with a Skims campaign.

Founded by Kim Kardashian, each year the loungewear brand partners with one famous family to advertise its holiday shop. This year the shoot featured Hollywood icons Goldie Hawn alongside her two children, Kate and Oliver, as well as their spouses and kids.

The campaign was shot by photographer Harmony Korine and depicts the family donning matching green and red patterned pyjama sets while dancing around a house.

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Kate revealed that the children were especially delighted with the news. "It was just fun for us to see their excitement," she said.

The actress' sons, Ryder Robinson, 20, and Bingham "Bing" Hawn Bellamy, 13, whom she shares with exes Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy respectively, featured in the campaign alongside her six-year-old daughter Rani Rose whom she shares with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

The Hollywood clan is more than familiar with matching Christmas outfits as Oliver admitted: "We’re very into our Christmas morningwear."

He added: "I think cozy is actually a family word at this point."

The Hawn and Hudson families spend Christmas together in Aspen, Colorado, and indulge in classics like A Christmas Story. Kate said: "We go back to Colorado every year.

"We all decided to live within like a one-mile radius of each other because we’re insane people."