Meet Silo star Steve Zahn's famous wife

Steve Zahn has joined the cast of Silo. Portraying Solo – a mysterious and isolated man tasked with guarding a vault – the actor signed onto season two, after completing shoots for The White Lotus (2021), George & Tammy (2022) and Your Place or Mine (2023).

Steve, 57, is riding high career-wise, but when he's not adding to his extensive portfolio, the father-of-two can be found at home in rural Kentucky. Married for 30 years, Steve is the proud husband of bestselling author, and former professional actress, Robyn Peterman, and together they share a daughter, Audrey, and a son, Henry.

While Steve has appeared in Hollywood hits like Dallas Buyers Club (2013), Captain Fantastic (2016) and War for the Planet of the Apes (2017), he doesn't ascribe to the title of A-lister. Here's what we know about Steve's low-key lifestyle with his wife, Robyn…

Life in the country

Speaking to The Irish Times in 2021, Steve revealed what a typical day looks like for him. "I live on a farm. You wake up. Period. Horses and dogs don't care if it's Christmas," he began.

"I get up at 5.30am and I'm in bed at 9.30pm. I'm that guy. I only use an alarm when I'm working on a movie. And that's to wake up later."

© Getty Steve Zahn is married to former actress and bestselling author, Robyn Peterman

According to the star, he and Robyn love tending to the animals and flowerbeds on their ranch in Lexington. They're also close to both of their children.

"It's funny because I'm surrounded by artists on a farm," he added. "My wife became a writer and now she has a New York Times bestseller and she writes her ass off. She works until three in the morning, and we play tag team because that's when I'm getting up. My daughter is studying musical theatre, and my son is at theatre school."

A family of creatives

While Robyn primarily works as an author, she has a background in theatre, much like her husband. The two actually met while performing in a national tour of Bye Bye Birdie in 1991, and eventually tied the knot in 1994.

Joining HerKentucky for an interview in 2014, Robyn raved about life with Steve and their children, noting: "My family is fantastically nutty. We are loaded with actors, screenwriters and maverick entrepreneurs. My kids are a riot and we are a very happy bunch!"

© Getty The couple met in 1991 and married in 1994

The daughter of American catalog and retail entrepreneur, John Peterman, Robyn has been quizzed about her famous father, as much as she has her husband, especially as he was fictionalized by John O'Hurley in the popular sitcom, Seinfeld.

"It was great seeing my dad spoofed on Seinfeld," she recalled. "He got a huge kick out of it! Ironically I ended up doing a movie called Sour Grapes (directed and written by Larry David, the creator of Seinfeld) He had no clue I was J. Peterman's real-life daughter until I told him the first day of shooting."

© Getty The duo are more in love than ever

For Robyn, life looks pretty good these days and she's still just as in love as ever. Earlier this month, the novelist took to Instagram where she penned a heartwarming tribute to her hubby. "Happy Birthday to my favorite person in the world," she began.

"Best friend. Best dad. Best husband. Best fixer of all things. Best laugh. Best butt. Love you to the moon and back until the end of time. The pot roast will be killer tonight. I promise. xoxo, Your best (and only) wife."