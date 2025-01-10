Today show anchors reveal true feelings over Hoda Kotb's exit

Beloved Today anchor Hoda Kotb is set to go live for the last time on January 10, after over six years on the morning show and 26 years at NBC.

As the mother of two prepares to step down to spend more time with her young family, Hoda's colleagues are already mourning her loss as a bright star in morning television.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the Today crew revealed how they really feel about Hoda's exit.

Meteorologist Dylan Dreyer shared that she is ready to support Hoda in this new stage of her life and will stay good friends as they live close by.

"I love seeing her so happy for this next step," she said. "You know, this is her journey, and it's one she chose to take, and if she's happy about it, I can't help but be happy for her."

"Selfishly, I will miss working with her," she continued. "She's the heart of the show [and] she puts a smile on your face every time you see her."

Dylan shared that Hoda was the "heart of the show"

"Hoda and I are neighbors, so I'm still gonna see her all the time. Our kids pretty much grew up together, so I'm not losing Hoda in my life."

Hoda shares daughters Haley, seven, and Hope, five, with her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman, while Dylan shares sons Calvin, eight, Oliver, five, and Rusty, three, with her husband, Brian Fichera.

Journalist Laura Jarrett gushed about how happy Hoda has been since announcing her departure.

Hoda wil depart Today on January 10

"I'm so happy for her. I feel like anybody who has watched not just the last couple days, but last couple months since she announced has seen how at peace she is and how happy she is, and she's just marinating in this moment, which is so nice to see," she shared.

"People don't want the attention focused on them, especially reporters by training, but Hoda's enjoying her minute."

"And I just think for as long as she has worked and as hard as she has worked, she deserves every ounce of attention that she gets," she finished.

Al revealed that fans can expect to see Hoda "still around"

Beloved weatherman Al Roker also shared his excitement for his colleague of many years, explaining that they will see each other again.

"We're not saying goodbye," he said. "We're just saying, 'We'll see you a little later.'"

"She's still around, and it's not like she's leaving, leaving. She's just transitioning, so it's all good."

She shares two daughters with her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman

Hoda announced her departure in September 2024, explaining in a statement that her children "deserve a bigger slice of my time pie."

The 60-year-old is excited to move forward with her kids, telling Today.com they will finally be a normal family.

"I'm just going to let us be a family with a normal rhythm of life," she said. "See what we become."

"I'm going to let them take more trips and stay up a little later because part of the reason I put them to bed at that hour is because I've got to go to bed," she continued. "I'm like, 'Goodnight! Everyone's going to bed.' They're like, 'It's 6:30!' I'm like, 'Yeah, lights out!'"