Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber ooze chic in sheer stockings and mini-skirts on star-studded night out

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber live by the rule that best friends don’t copy, they match. The duo hit the town in coordinated, chic outfits as they enjoyed a dinner at Giorgio Balfi in Santa Monica on Sunday night.

© The Hollywood Curtain / BACKGRID Kendall Jenner stunned in a waist-cinching blazer

The 29-year-old supermodel exuded elegance in a taupe blazer top and black mini skirt for the occasion. Kendall teamed her sophisticated look with a pair of sheer black stockings, matching pointed-toe kitten heels, and a simple clutch bag.

The 818 Tequila founder styled her luscious brunette locks into soft waves while opting for her signature radiant makeup with a bronzed eye, a pinch of rosy blush and a nude lip. Kendall opted for simple elegance with a pair of dainty hoops while her fingers and neck remained bare.

© ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID Hailey oozed '90s chic in all black

Meanwhile, Hailey matched with her best friend's glamorous vibe in an all-black ensemble. The beauty mogul donned a slinky black top, a matching mini-skirt and sheer black tights, while layering with a long, black leather trench coat. Justin Bieber's wide exuded style in a pair of black pointed-toe court heels, with her signature black sunglasses oozing '90s minimalism.

Hailey carried a black purse while her tresses were slicked back into a ballerina bun to reveal a pair of golden drop earrings. The Rhode founder frosted her fingers as she donned her jaw-dropping, diamond-encrusted wedding ring.

The new mother enjoyed a night away from her baby boy, Jack Blues Bieber, as she and Kendall were joined by pal Devon Lee Carlson. After renewing their wedding vows in Hawaii on 9 May, Hailey and Justin, who have been married for six years, welcomed their first child, four-month-old son Jack, on 22 August.

© GC Images Kendall donned The Row during her low-key outing

It's not unusual to see the duo in coordinated outfits, they even donned the same loafers while out in LA recently. The chunky, lug-sole loafer is courtesy of brands like the Row and Alaïa, with both Kendall and Hailey teaming their stylish shoe with wide-leg pants and white socks. Kendall opted for a red cashmere polo from the Row, while Hailey chose a cropped leather jacket.

© Getty Images Hailey Bieber looked effortlessly stylish in baggy jeans and a leather jacket

Kylie Jenner's sister later joined guests at the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood to celebrate the 82nd Golden Globes Awards.

Hailey showed off her support for YSL creative director Anthony Vaccarello as she liked his Instagram post about producing Emilia Pérez, which took home four awards at the Globes.

© Instagram Hailey stunned in the NYE snap after giving birth just four months ago

Despite giving birth four months ago, Hailey looked sensational on New Year's Eve as she ushered in 2025 with a steamy bikini photo. The 28-year-old showed off her toned physique as she posed on her staircase in a pink and white frilly bikini, which she layered beneath a fluffy leopard print coat.