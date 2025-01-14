David Beckham's rambling garden is a frosted winter wonderland in new photos

David Beckham has shared a glimpse of his sprawling Cotswolds garden which he shares with his wife Victoria and their four children.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the former England captain uploaded a carousel of magical snapshots, including a beaming selfie in which David could be seen wearing a burnt orange beanie and a tweed jacket.

© Instagram David shared a glimpse of his rambling garden

Elsewhere, he included a snapshot of his beloved pet pooches waiting obediently on a frosted path, as well as a picture of one of his beehives surrounded by wooden fencing.

A final image showed two of David and Victoria's canine companions posing beside the couple's impressive lake. The expansive water feature reportedly cost a whopping £200,000, with construction kicking off in late 2020 and early 2021.

© Instagram Victoria and David are proud owners to four dogs

Captioning his photo, David wrote: "Winter walks with these," followed by a series of dog emojis.

Fans and friends quickly flooded the comments section with sweet messages. "So peaceful!" noted one, while a second added: "Country dog walks are the best!!" and a third chimed in: "Adorable dogs and amazing views."

© Instagram The football star is a keen apiarist

Aside from their cluster of beehives and beautiful lake, the power couple's garden also features a lavish £50,000 safari-style tent which is used for garden parties, a swimming pool, a football pitch, a sauna, a chicken coop and a vegetable patch.

Take a closer look in the video below...

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: David Beckham shares an in-depth tour of his Cotswolds garden

David and Victoria's life in the country

The couple split their time between London, Miami and the Cotswolds. Their rural bolthole is a tranquil spot teeming with separate wings, rustic interiors, floor-to-ceiling windows, and a luxurious bathroom decked out with a roll-top bath.

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 1999

The Grade-II Listed farmhouse, which is believed to have doubled in value since the former England player began renovations, is where David appears to be most content; "I wanted a place where we could escape," he shared in his titular Netflix docuseries.

Meanwhile, during an appearance on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast, Victoria said of their Cotswolds home: "It's so nice, we go between London and try to go there at the weekends as much as we can."

The Beckham brood

David and Victoria are doting parents to four children: Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper. Their eldest son Brooklyn has since flown the nest and is married to actress Nicola Peltz. Romeo and Cruz appear to be forging their respective career paths while youngest Harper is still at school.

© Getty Images The couple share four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper

Despite her tender age, Harper, 13, has already shown signs of following in her famous mother's footsteps. Back in November, The Sun reported that VB had incorporated a business called H7B Limited, suggesting it won't be long before the youngster starts her own business venture. The letters "H7B" are the initials of the youngster, whose full name is Harper Seven Beckham.