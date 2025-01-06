Nicole Kidman breaks silence on 'composed' model daughter Sunday, 16, following backlash

Nicole Kidman was a proud mother when her daughter Sunday Rose, 16, walked Paris Fashion Week in October 2024, which led to backlash about her modelling credentials.

Two months on, The Perfect Couple actress, 57, has spoken out about her eldest daughter's career, describing her as a "composed" model. Taking a break from posing for photos on the red carpet at the Golden Globes, Nicole told Variety reporter Marc Malkin that her "beautiful precious baby" doesn't have immediate plans to follow in her acting footsteps.

© Getty Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban attended the 82nd Annual Golden Globes

"Are they going to go into the business?" he asked of Sunday and Nicole and Keith Urban's younger daughter Faith.

"Who knows?" she replied, adding: "She is modelling now and she is very composed and a very sweet girl."

© Getty Images Nicole and Keith share daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret

After Sunday opened the Miu Miu Paris Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show, many criticised her runway walk and her participation in the show.

Nicole later admitted she was hesitant about her daughter’s involvement, but her long-standing relationship with Miuccia Prada, whom she has known since she was 23, ultimately put her at ease.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Nicole Kidman's parenting rule her children aren't impressed by

"I was like, 'Hmm, I don’t think this is a good idea,'" she told The Hollywood Reporter. "But Miuccia just loved her and was like, 'No, I want her.' And Miuccia is so powerful as a woman. So that was a good match."

Nicole said that she was determined to be "supportive" of her daughter's career choice, telling E! News: "[I'm] just there for her. Just being a mom." She added: "I'm trying to give her her own space, you know? [Not be] overbearing or dominant in any way."

© Getty Images for W Magazine Sunday Rose joined her mother at W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont

The 16-year-old stepped out again alongside Nicole at W Magazine’s exclusive party at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Saturday in a stylish blue co-ord paired with opaque tights.

While Baby Girl star Nicole wore a royal blue blouse and oversized blazer, all eyes were on her lookalike teenage daughter, who seemed right at home posing for photos with Cynthia Erivo and Joey King.

PHOTOS: From Angelina Jolie to Harrison Ford, stars who brought family as their Golden Globes dates