Khloé Kardashian breaks silence on Ozempic use: 'I'm just mad'

Khloé Kardashian's post-divorce glow-up was an iconic moment in pop culture history; it even spawned her own reality show, Revenge Body, where she helped people achieve their fitness goals.

Many wondered just how she did it, with speculation swirling that she took weight loss drugs like Ozempic, but the 40-year-old dispelled these rumors in a recent interview with Bustle.

"Over the past three years, people are like, 'You must have gotten surgery because you just lost weight.' I'm like, 'It's been a 10-year journey! What are you talking about?'" she told the publication.

"But even if people get surgery or [get on] the [weight loss drug] Ozempic craze, I'm like, 'Who cares!' As long as people feel good about themselves, who am I to judge?"

The Good American founder started on her fitness journey after filing for divorce from Lamar Odom in 2013, and while her goal wasn't to lose weight, she revealed that she would've tried Ozempic if it was available.

"I'm just mad [Ozempic] wasn't around ten years ago," she said, adding that the judgement around Ozempic use was "ridiculous".

Khloé told the publication that after a therapist betrayed her to the tabloids, she turned to exercise to work through her post-divorce pain.

"I remember I was going to therapy, and the next thing I knew, something private I told my therapist was on a tabloid," she said.

"And I knew that my therapist disclosed this information to a tabloid because there's no way this could have gotten out there. My weight loss journey started because I was getting a divorce. I stopped going to therapy and started going to the gym."

This started the mother of two on a decade-long journey of self-discovery and self-love.

"As a byproduct, my body started changing. I loved the way I felt. I loved testing myself and challenging myself. And I've been doing it for ten-plus years now, and I love it," she explained.

"Looking back, when I was bigger, I thought I was the hottest thing in the world. I had so much more confidence the bigger I was, which is what's crazy."

Khloé received a slew of hateful comments before her weight loss, yet those comments continued when she started toning up.

"When I started losing weight, I got the same thing," she recalled. "I was fat-shamed every day when I was bigger, and then when I lost weight, people were like, 'How dare you, you are so insecure, you're following society.' And I'm like, 'OK, you guys are so confusing!' I realized you'll never make everyone happy. I have to do what's best for me."

While the reality star admitted that she would have taken weight loss drugs to slim down in the past, she hoped to encourage people to get fit for themselves and not for an aesthetic.

"I really wanna encourage healthiness and not about the number on a scale. I just think people should be active," she said on an episode of The Kardashians.

"I don't really care what your size is, and you should just be healthy and stronger for yourself."