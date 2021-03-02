Lidl's pastel cookware could be mistaken for Le Creuset – and it starts at £3.99

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Le Creuset has become a household name for its beautiful and sturdy cookware – but what if there was a way to kit out your kitchen for a fraction of the price? Enter Lidl's colourful new kitchenware.

The supermarket has announced it is launching everything from casserole dishes to mugs and bowls in beautiful pastel colours – and they start at just £3.99.

Give your kitchen cupboard a spring makeover with Lidl's red, blue, green or yellow cookware and crockery. Take a look at some of our favourite pieces…

Lidl is selling colouful cookware that looks very similar to Le Creuset

The Cast Iron Casserole Dish features a durable enamel coating, a drop-system that makes it perfect for roasting, stewing or braising and it’s suitable for all hob types, including induction.

And the best part? It retails for £24.99, which is one-tenth of the price of the near-identical Le Creuset ones available at John Lewis.

Casserole dish, £24.99, Lidl

If you love the brand's chunky mugs then you'll want to get your hands on Lidl's new versions, which come in similarly bold colours with the same ridged edges. Priced at £8 for two, they offer shoppers a £20 saving compared to Le Creuset's mugs – which are loved by celebrities such as Katy Perry.

Made from porcelain and new bone china, both the mugs and the matching plates and bowls are dishwasher and microwave safe.

Mugs, £4.99, Lidl

The collection even includes a kettle and toaster, which appear to be a more modern style, a CrockPot slow cooker, frying pans, scales and more – so Lidl shoppers can ditch their mismatched, old cookware for a uniform (and surprisingly affordable) new set.

After all, people up and down the country have been overworking their pots and pans as they experiment with cooking at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

If the colourful style is good enough for the likes of Joe Wicks and Nigella Lawson...

