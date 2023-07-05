Gwen Stefani flaunts bikini body while receiving poolside makeover

The No Doubt singer celebrated July Fourth with her loved ones

Gwen Stefani enjoyed a sizzling Independence Day with her family on Tuesday and gave fans a sneak peek at her poolside festivities on Instagram.

The Voice judge shared snapshots of her relaxing in a frilly bikini top and denim shorts as she encouraged her son's girlfriend, Lola, to give her a makeover.

Gwen showed off her toned physique in the bandeau top which she'd teamed with a selection of necklaces and a colorful cover up.

Kingston's girlfriend did a great job lining Gwen's lips before perfecting the singer's pout with a bright red lipstick from her GXVE Beauty Anaheim Line. Lola was then given a matching look, as were other guests at the party.

The makeovers happened in the poolside bar and Gwen's youngest son, Apollo, nine, also made a brief appearance.

© Instagram/Gwen Stefani Gwen wowed in a colorful bikini for July 4

Gwen has been reunited with her sons, including Zuma, 14, after they spent the first part of their summer break in the UK with their dad, Gavin Rossdale.

They were introduced to the newest addition to the family, their niece, Daisy Lowe's daughter, Ivy Love. Gavin shared a photo of them all with their stepsister, Daisy's fiancé, Jordan Saul, and their bundle of joy, who was tucked up in a stroller.

© Instagram/Gavin Rossdale Gavin with his children and his first grandchild

The boys appeared to have a wonderful time in their dad's home country and Gwen confirmed this was the case during an interview on British TV.

Chatting to Lorraine host, Lorraine Kelly, to promote her new single, 'True Babe', Gwen spoke about her sons' latest adventure and also shared their reactions to having a famous mom.

© Getty Gwen and Blake with her three sons she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale

When asked if her three boys think that they have the "coolest mother in the world", Gwen jokingly replied: "Yeah they do, actually. No, I'm just joking!

"Absolutely not. They're just like, 'That's my mom,' and they love me and I love them," she said, before revealing that she accompanied them on a visit to Primrose Hill.

© Getty Gwen and Blake have spent time apart recently due to work commitments

"They are here actually, right now," said Gwen, who was married to Gavin from 2002 until 2016. "I saw them over in Primrose Hill in the park and they're having so much fun and they're like, 'Wow, we're in London!'

"It's been so long since we've all been here, with the pandemic and everything going on. It feels like time just fast-forwarded."

Her husband, Blake Shelton, remained in America while his family visited London, and their reunion at the Oklahoma ranch they share was a sweet one.

© Instagram/Pink Gwen was in the UK performing with Pink recently

Gwen posted a video and photos of their antics as they tended to the acres of land they've been cultivating. Blake was likely eager to have Gwen and his stepsons home as family time is incredibly important to him.

In fact, he quit his long-running role on The Voice this year so that he could focus on being more present for his loved ones. Talking of his decision, he said: "If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I’m missing out on some more important things in life," he told People.

© Instagram Gavin spent some time in the UK with his boys

"For now, that’s our kids. This isn’t about me anymore and never will be again."Even though I’m a stepparent, I take that job very seriously. The kids see me as a very important person in their life. [When they ask] 'Why isn’t Blake here?' I take that stuff to heart.

"I’ve made plenty of money, but you can’t buy time back. I don't want any regrets. The whole reason I’m even stepping away from The Voice is so I can just be there more, and that's what I’m gonna do."