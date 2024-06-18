Faith Hill's daughter Gracie McGraw strips down to her bikini as she battles New York heatwave

Too hot to handle! Gracie McGraw was struggling with the heatwave this week when she took to Instagram to showcase how she was dealing with the extreme temperatures.

The daughter of country music duo Tim McGraw and Faith Hill shared a selfie from inside her New York home in which she'd stripped down to a bikini.

In the image, Gracie was wearing a striped, string bikini top and mismatched green bottom and she'd thrown a patterned cover-up over the top.

The Broadway singer wore sliders and sunglasses and captioned the story: "Cannot function in hot air."

The image also showcased her many tattoos and her inkings on her hip and down her arms were visible.

© Instagram Gracie McGraw battles the heat in New York

Gracie's fans always appreciate her candid comments when it comes to body image and last year she opened up about her personal weight loss journey.

The 27-year-old was diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and takes medication to control the symptoms which include weight gain.

She recently enjoyed a beach vacation

"I did use Ozempic last year, yes," she said when a fans accused her of using the medication which is prescribed for improving glycemic control in type 2 diabetes. "I am now on a low dose of Mounjaro for my PCOS as well as working out. No need to accuse when I have been open about it."

Prioritising her health and gaining body confidence has been a rollercoaster though and she confessed last year that there were days when she felt low about her appearance.

© Getty Gracie is the oldest daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

"Sometimes I get in a rut where the only things I have to say about myself are negative," she wrote in a heartfelt post on Instagram. "A lot of the time I veil my self hatred in false confidence which leads to emotional exhaustion…… these days I’m trying to practice more and more outward self love and appreciation for my body and mind.

"I get caught up on the facts like !woah my titties are saggy! Or! they have gotten smaller from weight loss! which tbh don’t know if that’s true because my back pain says otherwise ….

© Instagram She's been open about her body image struggles

"Anyways, my point is… sometimes you need a good friend (@drewelhamalawy ) to give you a photo idea to make you get back in touch with the fact that I can slay when needed. AMEN."