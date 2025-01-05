Sharon Stone, 66, looks stunning in slinky bodycon dress

Sparkling like stardust! Sharon Stone looked stunning in a slinky body con gown as she made an appearance at the Palm Springs International Film Festival awards.

The gown featured a low round neck and she paired it with a matching blazer which was balanced over her shoulders and featured bow detailing on the wrists.

Sharon accessorized with platform sandal heels and a simple gold neck chain.

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image Sharon Stone at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards

The award-winning actress has long been a fan of sparkling gowns; in November the 66-year-old walked the red carpet at the the 38th American Cinematheque Awards wearing a Dolce & Gabbana gunmetal-colored, fully-sequined gown with a mermaid-style skirt, long-sleeves and a corset-inspired bodice that showed off her gorgeous curves.

The Basic Instinct star has kept her incredible physique thanks to a series of workouts of choice including Pilates, total-body stretches, strength training, yoga, and dance.

© AFP via Getty Images Sharon rocked the gorgeous nude-colored gown

The starry Palm Springs International Film Festival gala also saw the likes of Angelina Jolie, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Nicole Kidman and Selena Gomez attending ahead of the 2025 Golden Globes.

Ralph Fiennes accepted the Ensemble Prize on behalf of himself and his Conclave costars while Adrien Brody from The Brutalist collected the Desert Palm Achievement Award (Actor).

Dune: Part Two director Denis Villeneuve received the Visionary Award and the Chairman’s Award, while Angelina Jolie was honored with the Desert Palm Achievement Award (Actress) and Anora's Mikey Madison accepted the Breakthrough Performance Award (Actress).

© Getty Images for Palm Springs In Nicole won the International Star Award

© AFP via Getty Images Angelina was joined by daughter Zahara

Sharon was in attendance to honor Kieran Culkin with the Breakthrough Performance Award (Actor); the pair starred together as mother and son in the 1998 film The Mighty.

Sharon will also be attending the 2025 Golden Globes where she will be a presenter; she won in 1995 for her role in Casino, and was also nominated for Basic Instinct, The Mighty, and The Muse.

© Olivia Wong Sharon at the 38th American Cinematheque Awards

Awards season will kick off with the ceremony on January 5, 2025 where Hollywood's brightest stars will flock to the Beverly Hilton Hotel for Hollywood's 'Party of the Year'.

Emmy-nominated comedian and actress Nikki Glaser is at the helm this year, with Selena Gomez's Emilia Pérez leading the way with 10 nominations in the film categories and The Bear dominating the TV categories with five nominations, followed by Only Murders in the Building and Shōgun, with four each.