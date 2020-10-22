Elizabeth Hurley soaks up the sun in cut-out swimsuit and cowboy hat The 55-year-old has her own swimsuit range

Elizabeth Hurley has shared yet another stunning swimsuit photo on social media this week, and she looks incredible!

The 55-year-old took to Instagram Stories on Thursday to post a gorgeous sun-soaked picture of herself relaxing while on holiday, wearing a cut-out swimming costume and a straw cowboy hat.

"Oh, to be somewhere warm," the star captioned the snapshot.

The mother-of-one was dressed in one of her swimsuits from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach collection, which features a stylish range of colourful bikinis, swimming costumes and kaftans.

Elizabeth established her swimwear range in 2005, and caters to women, as well as young girls aged up to 13.

Elizabeth Hurley looked stunning in a cut-out swimsuit

“I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong.

"I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age,” the star states on her official website.

Elizabeth is the perfect model for her swimwear range, and has an enviable figure which she maintains with a healthy diet.

To start off the day, the Royals star admits to drinking two cups of hot water to boost her metabolism and get her gut working. "It tastes fairly disgusting," she told the Daily Mail. "But it's fantastic for your digestive system."

The 55-year-old has her own swimwear range

She follows it up with a far more tasty bowl of Greek yoghurt, banana and a little honey. Her main meals are "simple, natural, easy food. I don't really like food with a lot of chemicals or additives," she's previously told The Cut.

"When I’m at home in the country, I always try to eat food that's grown locally. That goes for meats and vegetables.

"All through summer we eat fruit and vegetables from my own garden. I used to have a small organic farm, and all the meat my son ate was from the farm."

Elizabeth has an incredible figure

As for keeping fit, she's previously admitted she finds the gym "loathsome" but loves Pilates and yoga.

"I think it's important to stay sort of firm and to do a reasonable amount of walking and exercise," she told E! News.

"I don't go to the gym, but I'm quite active. I don't really sit still. I don't lie around on the sofa."

