Loved Kate Middleton's bubblegum pink coat? We've found a £58 lookalike

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge is a big fan of wearing pastels in the spring and she recently added a bubblegum pink coat from Max & Co to her wardrobe. Stepping out with Prince William at an East London School on Thursday, Kate's tailored coat certainly made a statement, and we've found an affordable lookalike from In The Style.

RELATED: Kate Middleton stuns in dreamy bubblegum pink outfit for new appearance

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kate Middleton and Prince William make first appearance after Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

Reduced from £75 to just £58 in the sale, this pretty pink number is part of Lorna Luxe's collection. Making for a chic oversized fit, it falls to a midi length and features large pockets as well as button fastenings.

READ: Kate Middleton's £15 earrings revealed - and they're set to sell out

Pink coat, was £75 NOW £58, In The Style

A gorgeous standalone piece, this pastel coat is part of a matching set – the brand recommends teaming it with the matching mini skirt, as well as a bodysuit and boots to create the ultimate spring ensemble.

MORE: 5 moments from Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding we'd love to see on tenth anniversary

Kate teamed her coat with a blouse from Boden and classic black trousers

Looking as lovely as ever, it's hardly surprising that the Duchess' outfit has caused such a stir. Layering her coat over a pretty scalloped knit from one of her favourite British high street brands, Boden, the royal wore her hair in a ponytail, adding classic black trousers and a quilted clutch to her ensemble.

If you're eager to recreate Kate's look for less, there are plenty of gorgeous alternatives on the high street so if you've just missed out on In The Style's version, we've rounded up a number of similar designs from Hobbs and ASOS.

Bubblegum Camellia Coat, £169, Hobbs

Reduced to £169, the Camellia coat is immaculately tailored in a modern, minimalist silhouette. Perfect for work and the weekends, it also comes in green and camel.

Stradivarius Tailored Coat, £29.99, ASOS

Made with recycled polyester, you can shop this ASOS dupe for just £29.99.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.