Goldie Hawn shows support for famous daughter-in-law as she undergoes transformation The First Wives Club actress is mom to Oliver and Kate Hudson and Wyatt Russell

Goldie Hawn loves nothing more than spending time with her family and is incredibly close to all of them.

The First Wives Club actress rarely posts on social media, but that's not to say she doesn't use it to show her support for her loved ones.

Most recently, the Hollywood star made sure she was one of the first to like a photo of her daughter-in-law Meredith Hagner, who is married to her youngest son Wyatt Russell, after she showcased her latest transformation.

VIDEO: Goldie Hawn dances on the street with her son Wyatt Russell

The actress was inundated with support after sharing a picture of herself dressed in an incredibly stylish ensemble, that she described as a "Milfy 70s news reporter".

Meredith's blond hair was styled down in a middle parting and she rocked a pair of yellow tinted shades and a checked suit and crop top.

"Felt MILFY 70s news reporter last night so naturally had to post @tedbaker @ecduzit @brianfisherhair @carissaferreri . Thanks @wmag and @saramoonves," she wrote alongside the photos.

Goldie Hawn more than approved of her daughter-in-law Meredith Hagner's stylish new look

Along with Goldie, many of Meredith's followers liked the post, while many more commented. "You killed this look," one wrote, while another commented: "This is a vibe." A third added: "You look incredible," alongside a fire emoji.

Meredith is a doting mom to young son Buddy, who she welcomed at the end of 2020. What's more, the star and her young family recently revealed that they were selling their home to move closer to their loved ones, which will no doubt delight Goldie.

Goldie with her son Wyatt Russell and Meredith

Meredith had shared on social media at the beginning of March: "Our beloved bakman is for sale. We wanted to raise our bb closer to fam so we are west sisters now, but to say leaving our pink hacienda is hard is an understatement."

Goldie lives in Los Angeles with her long-term partner Kurt Russell, and just a few blocks away from her daughter Kate Hudson.

Her son Oliver Hudson and his family also live nearby, and split their time between Los Angeles and Colorado, where the family have a huge home.

