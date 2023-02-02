Mrs Hinch wows on Lorraine in glamorous floral maxi dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Sophie Hichliffe, aka Mrs Hinch, paid Lorraine Kelly a visit on Thursday morning to talk about her new book, Welcome to Hinch Farm.

The 31-year-old cleanfluencer got dressed up for the occasion and looked stunning in a Karen Millen maxi dress which she teamed with a cute hair bow and a belt, both from Amazon. In fact, we wrote about her Amazon fashion buys last week.

Mrs Hinch shared this photo with her 4.6 million Instagram followers

Mrs Hinch's dress is definitely going to fly off the virtual rails, and has already sold out in some sizes.

The silk cotton marble ruched woven maxi dress was originally £209, but the dress has been slashed in price at £116.

Get the look

Floral maxi dress, £116 (WAS £209), Karen Millen

Taking to Instagram with a full-length photo, Sophie said: "And WE DID IT! Thank you for having me Lorraine, and thank you to every single one of my amazing followers who made this happen! Our first children;s book 'Welcome to Hinch Farm' has officially been born. 2023 let's go… I'm ready (I think)."

Sophie posed for the photographers backstage at Lorraine

She then went on to thank her glam squad, hair stylist to the stars Carl Embridge and her makeup artist Georgia Nelson.

Mrs Hinch's photo garnered lots of attention, and the comments rolled in from her celebrity fans, including new mum Molly-Mae Hague. The Love Island star commented that the dress looked stunning, to which Mrs Hinch replied: "Oh wow Molly. Thank you my darling."

