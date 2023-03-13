Holly Willoughby is a real-life ice queen in £2.6k plunging mirror gown

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby has spent years perfecting her outfits on Dancing on Ice, but her latest appearance alongside her co-host Phillip Schofield is extra special.

Not only did it mark the final of the 2023 competition, but it also meant she had saved her best dress for the last week. On Sunday night, the TV presenter – styled by Danii Whiteman – shared a clip of herself shimmying in a mirror-covered gown by Sophie Couture, who is known for masterminding women’s evening and bridal gowns. See more of her show-stopping DOI looks in the video below...

"It's the @dancingonice final!!!! Let do this!!!! Soooo excited #hwstyle dress by @sophiecouture jewellery by @mappinandwebb," Holly captioned the Instagram post, which was quickly met by an outpouring of compliments from her followers.

"You look like a fairy," wrote one of her fans, while another added: "Beautiful dress Holly, you look stunning. The sparkle was fab, a real dress for the final." A third gushed: "[What] a way to end the show holly looking stunning."

The Dancing on Ice host wore a mirrored Sophie Couture gown

We've tracked down Holly's strapless frock online, and it retails for $3.2k (around £2.6k). It features a strapless neckline with a plunging panel, a fitted waist and sparkling fabric that fell to the floor in an A-line skirt, but it was the all-over round mirrored embellishments that stole the show.

Holly's shoes may not have been visible underneath her gown, but she ensured she radiated glamour with her icy blonde bob styled into voluminous waves, courtesy of Ciler Peksah.

She finished off her look with flawless makeup by her trusted makeup artist Patsy O'Neill, who created a dewy base, long dark lashes and a pink lip.

Holly has worn some stunning gowns, including this gold design, on Dancing on Ice 2023

With the series at an end, we can't help but reminisce about some of the This Morning star's most memorable outfits. She's embodied the ultimate Bond Girl in a black slinky gown, a gold frock that screams Marilyn Monroe and a beautiful baby blue gown - we're already looking forward to next year's outfits.

