Janette Manrara wore plenty of show-stopping outfits during her time on Strictly Come Dancing, but her latest outfit might be one of her best yet.

In the dancer's first year on the show, she was paired with fashion designer Julien Macdonald, and the duo have remained close ever since. On Saturday, she took to Instagram as she modelled one of his latest creations, a blue pantsuit with a psychedelic pattern, alongside a pair of angel wings, that was guaranteed to make her stand out from the crowd.

Janette had a picturesque background for the photo, with a small idyllic town acting as her background, but she also revealed that not everything was as it seemed.

Using the popular 'Instagram vs. reality' trend, she also showed a second photo, where she was wrapped up in a white dress and towel.

No matter the outfit, the expectant mother still kept her upbeat personality, smiling beautifully for both set of photos.

Janette rocked such a stylish outfit!

One enthused: "I'm obsessed with the first photo! Such a gorgeous outfit!!" while a second posted: "Gorgeous, love it, my favourite colour [is] blue."

A third wrote: "Omg I'm OBSESSED with the first outfit," while a fourth added: "Ahhh I love that outfit!!! Such a gorgeous pattern."

The post even earned the admiration of her Strictly co-stars, with both Carlos Gu and Dianne Buswell liking the sensational photos.

Janette has an incredible taste in fashion

Janette is currently expecting her first child with husband Aljaz Skorjanec and earlier in the month, she thrilled fans when she posed in a glamorous strapless dress adorned with an ornate golden print.

The dancing star styles her brunette tresses in a sleek straightened style, as she posed with her hands cradling her baby bump.

"We dressed up last night," wrote Janette, sharing her look to support Aljaz as he performed at Donahey's Dancing with the Stars weekend.

"That bump. You look beautiful! Pregnancy suits you!!!" gushed a doting fan in the comments of her post, while another added: "What a sweet photo!! You look beautiful!" A third fan agreed: "Awww cute!!! You looked stunning."

