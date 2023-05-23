GMB's Ranvir Singh commands attention in fitted sunset jumpsuit

We're all about sunset hues this season, and judging by her tangerine jumpsuit worn on Good Morning Britain on Monday, Ranvir Singh is too.

The 45-year-old presenter looked fabulous presenting the ITV daytime show earlier this week wearing the 'Pria Linen Jumpsuit' from Phase Eight. Ranvir's bold and beautiful ensemble featured elevated double-breasted button detailing, a waist-cinching belt and flattering wide-leg trousers.

© Instagram Ranvir Singh epitomised summer in her Phase Eight jumpsuit

As usual, Ranvir's head-turning attire was imagined by her much-loved celebrity stylist, Debbie Harper. The GMB star has publicly thanked and praised her trusted stylist Debbie for selecting such beautiful outfits for her to wear on the ITV show: "Everyone wants a Debbie in their life," she said. They are work-friendship goals!

Last summer, Ranvir was declared: "The Queen of jumpsuits!" by her stylist when she wore a sensational green floral print number from Whistles. Even ITV viewers took to Instagram to comment that "Ranvir looked extra gorgeous" that day, while another added: "You are such a beautiful lady Ranvir inside and out".

The former Strictly star's beautiful orange jumpsuit is £119 and still available in all sizes - but hurry! We don't expect the style to stick around for long after Ranvir's tangerine dream moment.

Ranvir's colour-blocking confidence continued throughout the week as she rocked a stunning cobalt blue batwing dress on Tuesday. The mother-of-one epitomised elegance in her fitted bodycon, which featured flattering flared angel sleeves and a matching belt.

© Instagram Ranvir stunned in the brightest blue dress

Slipping into pointed-toe nude heels, Ranvir finished off her on-screen getup by styling her raven hair in voluminous curls.

Ranvir recently opened up to Fabulous magazine about finding happiness with her boyfriend Louis Church, who is 18 years her junior.

© Getty Ranvir and Louis have been dating since 2020

The star revealed that her 11-year-old son Tushaan has now given his seal of approval to the relationship, and subsequently, the three were pictured attending Ascot in July.

© Instagram The pair met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing

"It's OK for you to really like someone, but those things can't progress very much unless that bond is real, true and authentic.

"I think this is why single parents stay single for a long time, because it's too risky. You’re very protective of your own relationship with your child," she added.

