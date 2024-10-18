Jennifer Grey, 64, is a youthful beauty in shoulder-baring gown with tumbling curls

Jennifer Grey delighted fans on Thursday when she made an appearance at the premiere of A Real Pain at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.

The Dirty Dancing actress, 64, put on a youthful display in a black midi dress with an asymmetrical hem and a one-shouldered neckline.

© Getty Jennifer Grey attended the A Real Pain premiere The figure-flattering piece featured ruching around the waist and was teamed with platformed black heels and minimal silver jewellery.

© Getty Jennifer Grey's iconic curls were on full display Her brunette locks were styled in tumbling boho waves and her natural makeup look enhanced the natural glow of her complexion.

© Getty Kieran Culkin, Jesse Eisenberg, Jennifer Grey and Will Sharpe attend the New York premiere of A Real Pain The Ferris Bueller's Day Off star looked fabulous as she posed alongside her A Real Pain co-stars - Kieran Culkin, Jesse Eisenberg, and Will Sharpe.

Jennifer's glamorous outings © Mike Marsland Jennifer Grey hasn't aged a day since Dirty Dancing Just last week, the Bittersweet Symphony star graced the red carpet at the special presentation of A Real Pain during the 68th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall. The mother of one styled up a storm in a berry-hued slinky V-neck top which was tucked into a sleek burgundy pencil skirt covered in sequins.

© Getty Jennifer rocked a feathered skirt Jennifer has taken the promo tour of A Real Pain as an opportunity take her best sparkly pieces for a spin. At the 20th Zurich Film Festival green carpet the star rocked a black textured skirt with a feathered hem and a furry top. Once again she rocked a head of gorgeous waves - the hair she became known for as Baby Houseman in Dirty Dancing.

© Jim Smeal Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze attend the premiere of "Dirty Dancing" in 1987 In the iconic 1987 movie Jennifer played the love interest of the late Patrick Swayze's Johnny Castle which culminated in the iconic lift to '(I've Had) The Time of My Life'. In a 2023 interview with Good Morning America, Jennifer teased a Dirty Dancing sequel. "Right now, we’re getting as close as we’ve ever been to – I think it is happening this year, the sequel for Dirty Dancing," she revealed.