Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Grey, 64, defies age in slinky shoulder-baring gown with longest curls
Subscribe
Jennifer Grey, 64, defies age in slinky shoulder-baring gown with longest curls
Jennifer Grey in black one shoulder dress© Getty

Jennifer Grey, 64, is a youthful beauty in shoulder-baring gown with tumbling curls

The Dirty Dancing icon appeared at the premiere of A Real Pain

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Jennifer Grey delighted fans on Thursday when she made an appearance at the premiere of A Real Pain at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. 

The Dirty Dancing actress, 64, put on a youthful display in a black midi dress with an asymmetrical hem and a one-shouldered neckline. 

Jennifer Grey in black dress with hands on hips© Getty
Jennifer Grey attended the A Real Pain premiere

The figure-flattering piece featured ruching around the waist and was teamed with platformed black heels and minimal silver jewellery.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Jennifer Grey looks unrecognizable in Gwen Shamblin – Starving for Salvation
Jennifer Grey in black midi dress© Getty
Jennifer Grey's iconic curls were on full display

Her brunette locks were styled in tumbling boho waves and her natural makeup look enhanced the natural glow of her complexion.

Kieran Culkin, Jesse Eisenberg, Jennifer Grey and Will Sharpe pose© Getty
Kieran Culkin, Jesse Eisenberg, Jennifer Grey and Will Sharpe attend the New York premiere of A Real Pain

The Ferris Bueller's Day Off star looked fabulous as she posed alongside her A Real Pain co-stars -  Kieran Culkin, Jesse Eisenberg, and Will Sharpe.

Jennifer's glamorous outings

Jennifer Grey hasn't aged a day since Dirty Dancing© Mike Marsland
Jennifer Grey hasn't aged a day since Dirty Dancing

Just last week, the Bittersweet Symphony star graced the red carpet at the special presentation of A Real Pain during the 68th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall.

The mother of one styled up a storm in a berry-hued slinky V-neck top which was tucked into a sleek burgundy pencil skirt covered in sequins. 

Jennifer grey poses in a feathered skirt© Getty
Jennifer rocked a feathered skirt

Jennifer has taken the promo tour of A Real Pain as an opportunity take her best sparkly pieces for a spin. At the 20th Zurich Film Festival green carpet the star rocked a black textured skirt with a feathered hem and a furry top.

Once again she rocked a head of gorgeous waves - the hair she became known for as Baby Houseman in Dirty Dancing.

Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze attend the premiere of "Dirty Dancing" in 1987 © Jim Smeal
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze attend the premiere of "Dirty Dancing" in 1987

In the iconic 1987 movie Jennifer played the love interest of the late Patrick Swayze's Johnny Castle which culminated in the iconic lift to '(I've Had) The Time of My Life'.

In a 2023 interview with Good Morning America, Jennifer teased a Dirty Dancing sequel. "Right now, we’re getting as close as we’ve ever been to – I think it is happening this year, the sequel for Dirty Dancing," she revealed.

Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in the final scene of Dirty Dancing © Getty
Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in one of the most iconic movie moments ever

DISCOVER: Jennifer Grey's incredibly rare photo of lookalike daughter Stella delights fans 

The sequel will see Jennifer reprising her role as Baby while taking on the role of executive producer. The story will also move forward from the 1960s to the 1990s and will pay tribute to the beloved Patrick Swayze.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More