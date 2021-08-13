7 Carrie Bradshaw-style dresses you need in your life

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Seeing Sarah Jessica Parker reprise her role as Carrie Bradshaw whilst filming for And Just Like That… in New York City is getting us so excited for the reboot.

Yes OK, we can't wait to see what unfolds for Carrie at co, but it's the fashion that really gets us going. After studying pictures over Instagram and online, it's amazing to see that the leading protagonist hasn't lost her show-stopping, trademark look.

WATCH: Sex and the City reboot release teaser trailer

The character of Carrie's style is easy to identify. Chameleon-like. Unique. Eye-catching. Prints, tulle, bold colours, florals - you can always spot a frock the curly-haired writer would love.

We've rounded up the most iconic SATC looks that still would work today, and found some great lookalikes. Grab a cosmo, sit back, get scrolling and most importantly, get carried away….

The Tutu

There is no question about it, Carrie made tutus work mainstream, not just in the ballet class. From the opening credits of Sex and the City to her final scenes in Paris, the star rocks tulle with ease.

Tulle Tiered Frill Sleeve Dress, £45, Coast

The Silk slip

Not many could wear a silk slip dress, but The New York Star columnist makes us all want to give it a go. After seeing Big with his new fiancée Natasha outside the Plaza, her white silky number was all kinds of glam and showed her ex exactly what he was missing.

Satin Square Neck Midi Slip Dress, £28, Nasty Gal

The Newspaper dress

We think the John Galliano for Christian Dior newspaper dress symbolises SATC and this frock has to be one of Carrie's most famous outfits. It's modern, yet slightly Avant-Garde without being overwhelming.

COLLUSION Newspaper Print Twill Smock Mini Dress, £25, ASOS

The Dramatic layered dress

Carrie's magical Versace 'Mille Feuille' gown was a breathtaking style, and it seemed such a shame to waste it on waiting for Alexander Petrovsky to come home from his boring exhibit...

Wild Rose Ruffle Gown, £425, Needle & Thread

The Floral frock of dreams

Carrie always looked blooming gorgeous in anything that features fleurs and this stunning white and red peplum number from the first movie was a standout style we can't forget.

ASOS DESIGN Sweetheart Cupped Bodycon in Floral, £40, ASOS

The Tiered dress

When Carrie fell into the pond whilst dodging Big's kiss, we screamed thinking of this beautiful chiffon creation getting all wet! It's almost criminal…

Kourtney Dress, £248, Reformation

The Bustle

OK, this isn't strictly a dress, but we had to put it in! Carrie's Vivienne Westwood bustle skirt is such a party piece and shows that even when Carrie wears something that looks pretty simple, it never really is.

Lorna Luxe pink 'Bradshaw' Ruffle Back Mini Skirt, £40, In The Style

And for extra points, Carrie made corsages the must-have accessory, and thanks to the new series, they're making a comeback!

Pandora Peony Flower Brooch, £40, Lauren Gabriel

