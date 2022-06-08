Best airport outfit ideas for summer 2022: From ASOS to M&S & MORE

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Heading off on a much-needed vacay? Once you've zipped up your suitcase the next thing you'll want to think about is your jet-setting style.

Picking an airport appropriate outfit is all about comfort – we all want to sit back and relax with a coffee while waiting to fly. Plus, once you've got on the plane, getting cosy is a must, especially if you're on it for the long haul.

From activewear to a classic jeans and tee combo or an easy-breezy summer dress, we've scoured the high street for the best in-flight fashions. Who says you can't treat the airport runway like…well, just that?

Celebrity inspiration courtesy of Kendall Jenner, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Victoria Beckham

Airport outfit idea #1: Activewear

You can never go wrong with activewear for the airport – just ask Kendall Jenner. All you'll need is a pair of high-waisted leggings, a chic sports top and trainers, and you're good to go. For extra style points - layer up with a statement jacket.

White Long Sleeve Top, £78, Lululemon

Black Seamless Leggings, £24.99, H&M

Brave Soul Sage Jacket, £36, ASOS

RAID Beige Trainers, £35, ASOS

Airport outfit idea #2: Jeans and a T-shirt

If you're more of a jeans and T-shirt kinda girl, then we'd recommend & Other Stories' 'Favourite Cut' pair - AKA Kate Middleton's go-to jeans, plus a slogan tee. If you're heading somewhere with a slight chill, make sure to add an effortless blazer into the mix, and for a sophisticated edge, don't forget to bring a pair of cat-eye sunglasses.

Blue Favourite Cut Jeans, £85, & Other Stories

Holiday Slogan Tee, £7.50, Marks & Spencer

Pink Blazer, £79.99, Mango

Cat-eye Sunglasses, £27, & Other Stories

Veja Trainers, £130, Office

Airport outfit idea #3: A comfy tracksuit

Let's be real – there's no outfit more comfortable than a tracksuit. Our pick is this gorgeous green set from Boohoo – and the whole thing costs just £20! If you're a fan of more muted tones, then we'd also recommend shopping Nike's cream tracksuit on ASOS.

Green Tracksuit, £20, Boohoo

Nike Tracksuit Set, £94.90, ASOS

Airport outfit idea #4: A breezy summer dress

If you're planning to step off the plane and into a much hotter climate then an easy-breezy summer dress should do the trick.

White Broderie Dress, £77, Monsoon

Black Smock Dress, £39, Omnes

Blue Ditsy Floral Tiered Midi Wrap Dress, £27.99, New Look

Airport outfit idea #5: Jumpsuit

Every woman needs a soft jersey jumpsuit for the airport – it's like wearing a pair of pyjamas all day. Figure flattering yet relaxed, this khaki number from John Lewis is fitted with an elasticated waist for added definition. To complete the look, we'd suggest styling it with a denim jacket and a rattan tote bag.

Hush Jersey V-Neck Jumpsuit, £69, John Lewis

Denim Jacket with Stretch, £35, Marks & Spencer

Lemon Soft Straw Bag, £70, Boden

Airport outfit idea #6: Jumper and leggings

Combine the best of both and team a loose-fitting jumper with a pair of leggings. The striped sweater is still trending, and this Arket design actually went viral as the most in-demand jumper on the high street last year.

For early morning trips, hair accessories are always a good idea, too. New Look's hair scrunchie and clip set will perfectly complement the cream hues of your new favourite jumper whilst taming that bedhead.

Striped Cotton Jumper, £69, Arket

McKenzie Leggings, £10.19, eBay

Two Pack Cream Clip and Scrunchie Set, £5.99, New Look

