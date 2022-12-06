7 best plus-size Christmas jumpers to get you feeling festive

Sophie Bates
Plus-size Christmas jumpers for women. Whether you're looking for a funny novelty Christmas jumper or a stylish festive knit, we've found the best plus-size Christmas jumpers from ASOS Curve, River Island Plus, and more.
On the hunt for the perfect plus-size Christmas jumper? The time has arrived for us to pull out our favourite festive knits in time for Christmas celebrations, and with Christmas Jumper Day 2022 taking place on Thursday 8 December, there's no better time than now to snap up a new winner.
Best plus-size Christmas jumpers
Whether you're looking for a classic cosy printed jumper or a subtly sparkly knit, we've picked out the most stylish plus-size Christmas jumpers to shop now that are guaranteed to bring you some festive cheer.
Plus-size Christmas jumper, £22, Pretty Little Thing
For a classic and cosy Christmas jumper, try the printed snowflake knit from Pretty Little Thing.
Threadbare Plus-size embroidered Christmas jumper, £16, ASOS
We love a slogan jumper, and this Mistletoe sweater comes in the most gorgeous blue shade.
Plus-size sequin reindeer jumper, £28, SimplyBe
On the hunt for a festive knit that's still super chic? This reindeer jumper with sequin embellishments is our favourite - and you can shop it in up to size 30.
Curve reindeer Christmas jumper, £22.49, New Look
This snuggly reindeer jumper will instantly have you feeling Christmassy!
Plus-size knitted jumper, £16.25, Boohoo
This pink knit from Boohoo Plus can be worn during the festive period and beyond.
Curve tinsel embellished Christmas jumper, £26.50, ASOS
We love the tinsel embellishments on this ASOS Curve knit - and it's perfect for your work Christmas party. Who knew Christmas jumpers could be so glam?
Plus-size cropped gingerbread man jumper, £13.50, Pretty Little Thing
The cropped design on this plus-size jumper will look great teamed with leather trousers or loungewear - and the gingerbread man print is just adorable.
