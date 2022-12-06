7 best plus-size Christmas jumpers to get you feeling festive

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

On the hunt for the perfect plus-size Christmas jumper? The time has arrived for us to pull out our favourite festive knits in time for Christmas celebrations, and with Christmas Jumper Day 2022 taking place on Thursday 8 December, there's no better time than now to snap up a new winner.

Best plus-size Christmas jumpers

Whether you're looking for a classic cosy printed jumper or a subtly sparkly knit, we've picked out the most stylish plus-size Christmas jumpers to shop now that are guaranteed to bring you some festive cheer.

Plus-size Christmas jumper, £22, Pretty Little Thing

For a classic and cosy Christmas jumper, try the printed snowflake knit from Pretty Little Thing.

Threadbare Plus-size embroidered Christmas jumper, £16, ASOS

We love a slogan jumper, and this Mistletoe sweater comes in the most gorgeous blue shade.

Plus-size sequin reindeer jumper, £28, SimplyBe

On the hunt for a festive knit that's still super chic? This reindeer jumper with sequin embellishments is our favourite - and you can shop it in up to size 30.

Curve reindeer Christmas jumper, £22.49, New Look

This snuggly reindeer jumper will instantly have you feeling Christmassy!

Plus-size knitted jumper, £16.25, Boohoo

This pink knit from Boohoo Plus can be worn during the festive period and beyond.

Curve tinsel embellished Christmas jumper, £26.50, ASOS

We love the tinsel embellishments on this ASOS Curve knit - and it's perfect for your work Christmas party. Who knew Christmas jumpers could be so glam?

Plus-size cropped gingerbread man jumper, £13.50, Pretty Little Thing

The cropped design on this plus-size jumper will look great teamed with leather trousers or loungewear - and the gingerbread man print is just adorable.

