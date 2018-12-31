Royal ladies wearing their favourite party shoes Razzle, dazzle!

At New Year's Eve, it’s all about the sparkle. Whether you’re going for a sequin party dress or a pair of bedazzled shoes, it’s not fun if you’re not getting all dressed up. And it would appear that the royals are just like us - they love their high heels, too! From Duchess Kate to Duchess Meghan, Queen Letizia and the Queen, we’ve looked through the archives to find the fanciest party shoes from our favourite royals. Put your best foot forward, ladies…

The Duchess of Sussex

When the Duchess of Sussex wore a sleeveless blue dress by Jason Wu for her appearance at the 100 Days To Peace gala with Prince Harry, we couldn’t help stare at her shoes. Look at how pretty they are! The embellished blue heels were by Aquazzura, and they brought a little something-extra to Meghan’s simple outfit.

Kate Middleton

She might have put nude court shoes on the map, but that doesn’t mean she can’t throw caution to the wind and add some sparkle from time to time. The Duchess of Cambridge was the belle of the ball when she attended the Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre wearing Jenny Packham. The sparkle shoes were the Platinum Lamé Cabrina shoes by Oscar de la Renta.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen her in a pair of sparkly shoes. Back in 2015, when she attended the Royal Film Performance of Spectre, she wore a pair of Jimmy Choo platform sandals covered in crystals.

Princess Beatrice

In the summer of 2018, Princess Beatrice headed to the V&A Summer Party at The V&A wearing the most gorgeous outfit. The little white MSGM dress showed off her summer tan, and she wore the most gorgeous shoes - a pair of electric blue Kurt Geiger slingbacks with metallic edging. So perfect for party season!

Lady Kitty Spencer

Wow! Here we have Lady Kitty Spencer standing in front of Claridge's famous Christmas tree and she’s doing it in a pair of amazing gold glitter shoes.

Queen Letizia

Sorry, but this shocked us to our inner core. No, this is not a photo of Mariah Carey on a night out, or Kim Kardashian-West heading to The Grove, this is Queen Letizia of Spain on a royal engagement looking incredible. The super high perspex shoes even have a Cinderella-esque clear heel.

Queen Maxima

Lady in red! At New Year's Eve you can’t beat a pair of red heels - nothin’ says party like a pair of Dorothy shoes. When Queen Maxima of the Netherlands attended the 'Ten Top Pieces On Tour' exhibition in the Mauritshuis museum, she was ready to hit that yellow brick road.

Queen Rania

Queen Rania of Jordan has excellent taste in shoes - you can tell she really loves a designer spree. From Christian Louboutin to Jimmy Choo, she rocks them all. Here she is in a pair of metallic silver pointy heels, and these would have been perfect for the HELLO! Christmas party.

Princess Diana

We love going through the archives of Princess Diana’s fashion - she really did have a natural sense of style. But it wasn’t just the colourful dresses, cool co-ords, and chic casuals, she also donned gorgeous shoes. This photo was taken at at the film premiere of 'Backdraft' and Diana teamed her Bellville Sassoon dress with a pair of embellished black heels.

Sarah Ferguson

How do you distract from an unsightly bandage on your foot? Look to Sarah Ferguson and just throw on the sparkliest shoes you can find. Sarah donned her glitzy heels to attend a dinner hosted by Tamara Ecclestone to raise funds for Great Ormond Street Children's Hospital.

Charlotte Casiraghi

What does one wear to the Vogue Foundation Gala? A fabulous metallic mini dress teamed with Anna Wintour-approved strappy sandals, that's what. We can’t imagine Charlotte ever getting it wrong.

Lady Amelia Windsor

There’s a reason why this gal makes all the best dressed lists - she knows good shoes. Lady Amelia Windsor attended the Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards in 2018, wearing a simple black dress with a pair of beautiful silver sparkle Mary Jane shoes. Want. Need. Now.

The Queen

Last but by no means least we have the Queen! At the 2018 Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle, we couldn't help but notice a slightly different addition to her regal attire - a pair of silver high heels. The Queen stepped out in her full ceremonial costume, complete with robe, hat and collar, but swapped her trusty black shoes for some silver strappy ones, which are slightly more suited to Carrie Bradshaw's wardrobe than what we imagine her Buckingham Palace dressing room.

Well, it's got to be said, if there’s a secret dance floor tucked away at Buckingham Palace, we know what these royals will be wearing to party the night away this New Year's Eve.