This is the special story behind Duchess Kate's stunning third wedding ring Have you spotted it before?

There are few people with a jewellery collection more well known than that of the Duchess of Cambridge! Aside from her iconic engagement ring that is known the world over, Kate has a sparkling stash of earrings, necklaces and bracelets - not forgetting the stunning tiaras lovingly lent to her by the Queen - but there's one piece that even the most sharp-eyed of royal fans might have missed. The mother-of-three in fact wears three rings on her engagement finger, stacking a white gold diamond-studded piece on top of her sizeable sapphire and traditional Welsh gold wedding band.

Have you noticed Kate's third ring before?

The delicate eternity ring has a sweet story behind it, since it's thought to be the generous gift that Prince William gave his wife following the birth of Prince George. Aw! Kate is rarely seen without it, though it's so fine that it's often missed when placed next to Princess Diana's original jewel. The band is made by London designer Annoushka, set with 0.23 carats of brilliant-cut diamonds. Kate's slightly chunkier wedding band, like the Duchess of Sussex and other British royal women, is made from a special nugget of gold from the Clogau St David's mine at Bontddu in North Wales.

MORE: See the lavish gifts Kate has received over the years from the royal family

Loading the player...

Back in May, it was reported that Kate's eternity band isn't the only sparkler William has given to the doting mum to mark the birth of their children. At Prince Harry and Meghan's wedding, the Duchess wore a pretty citrine ring, which many believed was a 'push present' following the arrival of the royal couple's third child, Prince Louis. However it was later revealed that Kate has owned the ring for years - since one loyal HELLO! reader spotted that she was pictured wearing it back in January 2008, when she was celebrating her 26th birthday in London.

The band is Annouska's Eclipse Diamond Eternity Ring, priced at £995

Of course, the ever-romantic Prince has given his wife of seven years many special pieces of jewellery throughout their relationship. He treated Kate to some jewellery from her favourite designer, Kiki McDonough, for their first Christmas as a married couple, and also gave her a pair of earrings to match her engagement ring around the time of their wedding. The Duchess had them customised into a drop shape and debuted them on her tour of Canada, wearing them on several subsequent occasions over the years. Oh to peek inside her jewellery box…

MORE: Loved Duchess Kate's amazing Christmas Day headband? We've found a great £5 lookalike