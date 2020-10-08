We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex was one of the speakers at CMI's President Awards on Tuesday, and for the occasion, wore a seriously unique dress that featured chic scribble detailing.

Taking to the stage, Sophie meant business as she told the audience: "There is nothing like a crisis to bring out the best in people," and we couldn't stop staring at her show-stopping frock.

Midnight blue in colour and etched with white pencil line detailing, we've seen similar pieces on runways and the high street alike, but Sophie opted for Victoria Beckham's 'Pleated Printed Stretch-Crepe Turtleneck Maxi Dress', £595.

For anyone after a slightly more purse-friendly price point, Jigsaw's bright orange 'Scribble Tea Dress' is the perfect piece to turn heads this season.

We love that pattern!

Currently on sale at £82, the beautiful dress features a structured waistband, ruffled sleeves and of course that striking pattern.

As for doting mum Sophie, it's not the first time the royal has wowed in a killer outfit this week.

Scribble Tea Dress, £82, Jigsaw

Also on Tuesday, the wife of Prince Edward paid a visit to Stepping Stones School in Surrey to celebrate World Teacher's Day with the staff and pupils, and for the occasion, she looked FROW ready!

Donning a patterned blue shirt which peeked out from beneath her sharp navy blazer, the royal paired the stylish combo with a suede skirt that wouldn’t look out of place on the runway.

Sophie in her beautiful suede skirt

Tan in colour and falling to shin-length, Sophie coupled the stunning skirt with a pair of thick black tights, and it's safe to say suede is now officially our favourite material of the season.

And just days earlier, the Countess and her other half stepped out for an engagement in colour coordinated looks!

Both chose to add muted green touches to their outfits –with Edward wearing a classic jacket and Sophie choosing a gorgeous pair of satin Galvan London trousers in the same colour.

