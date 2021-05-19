Duchess Camilla's cape jacket and pie crust blouse are the talk of Northern Ireland The royal looked fabulous in her latest outfit…

On Wednesday, the Duchess of Cornwall accompanied husband Prince Charles on day two of their royal visit to Northern Ireland.

READ: Duchess Camilla stuns in funky printed shirt dress at official hospital visit

Their second day of engagements started at Hillsborough Castle Gardens, before the couple headed to County Down where they visited an open-air market with a large emphasis on locally sourced produce including a range of organic goods.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duchess Camilla: Unexpected Queen of Fashion

Camilla looked as stylish as ever, wearing a green dress, which she layered up with a pie crust She wore her hair in her trademark bouffant style and her makeup looked as fresh and subtle as ever.

MORE: Prince Charles and Camilla share joy at Princess Beatrice's baby news

On Tuesday, Charles and Camilla stopped off at Belfast City Hall where they were welcomed by Lord Mayor Frank McCoubrey. Charles then met local historians and discussed the centenary of Northern Ireland, while the Duchess heard about Belfast's ambition to become a Unesco City of Music, and was introduced to the women's steering group behind the bid.

Camilla looked amazing in her latest getup

We loved her patrictic outfit - she wore her favourite fit-and-flare style dress coat in racing green and also donned a coordinating face mask, as well as black knee-high boots and carried a green handbag by DeMellier.

MORE: Duchess Camilla's incredible Chanel collection revealed - and why she treasures it so much

When Camilla has a royal event to go to, you can bet she will be rocking a number by Fiona Clare. The mother-of-two is forever faithful to the high-end designer and it's easy to see why. The bespoke company encourages customers to head to the brand's studio for a consultation, so you can just imagine how perfect the fit is.

MORE: The Duchess of Cornwall recycles the fitted denim dress you've always wanted

READ: Duchess Camilla wears poignant jewel in nod to Prince Philip

Royal style fans will be delighted to discover that Fiona has recently expanded her fashion empire to not just bespoke creations, but a ready-to-wear collection too. Available online, the line uses the finest silks, Liberty prints and crepes. The capsule pieces are 'designed to take you anywhere' and prices start from £295.