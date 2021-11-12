Kate Middleton stuns in military-style coat for moving new video

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning on Friday morning in a moving new video to mark Remembrance and commemorate 100 years of the Royal British Legion.

Kate Middleton wore a smart military-style coat with statement gold buttons from Holland and Cooper as she met with Italy Star veteran Colonel David Blum OBE, and ten-year-old Cub Scout Emily Edge. The royal styled her coat with a simple black roll neck dress and pointed-toe heels.

WATCH: Kate Middleton speaks with veteran and Cub Scout to mark Remembrance

She wore her brunette hair in beautiful bouncy curls and sported a fresh and glowy makeup look, complete with a rosy pink blusher and a glossy lip.

The royal, who is Joint-President of the Scouts, sat down with Colonel Blum and Emily at the Royal Hospital Chelsea, and spoke about the vital role that Remembrance has played within our society over the past 100 years, and the importance of ensuring that we continue to acknowledge and commemorate the sacrifices made by our servicemen and women.

Kate Middleton looked stunning in her military-style coat

Colonel Blum reflected on the importance of Remembrance to him, having served in Italy during the Second World War, whilst Emily spoke about what she has learned about the roles that the Scouts played as part of the wartime effort, including helping with the evacuation of young children from cities, and taking part in fire watches and harvests.

Earlier in the week, Kate was spotted rocking a unique sailor outfit by Alexander McQueen for a visit to London's Imperial War Museum to open two new galleries - The Second World War Galleries and The Holocaust Galleries.

Looking as stylish as ever, the mother-of-three re-wore one of her favourite sailor-style blouses with tailored trousers, a waist belt, high heel shoes and her navy blue Catherine Walker coat. Her hair was perfected with a polished blow-dry and her makeup was as immaculate as ever.

During the visit, the brunette beauty viewed the new exhibits, which included the two portraits she took last year to mark 75 years since the end of the Holocaust.

