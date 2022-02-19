﻿
meghan markle presidents day sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Shop Presidents' Day sales like an American royal: Duchess Meghan's fave brands for less

The best deals at the Duchess of Sussex's favorites from Anthropologie to Hugo Boss

The Presidents' Day sales are here and we think there couldn't possibly be a more fun way to scour the sales than to literally shop like royalty! Some of Meghan Markle's favorite brands are on sale for Presidents' Day weekend – for up to 65% off!

RELATED: 50+ best President's Day sales to shop now

We're ready to snap up some Duchess-approved bargains.

RELATED: 10 best Sephora beauty deals for Presidents' Day

Whether you're looking for a Meghan-inspired luxury look from Hugo Boss or Oscar de La Renta, wardrobe staples from Everlane and Anthropologie, affordable jewelry from BaubleBar or a chic bag from Strathberry, we've put together this handly checklist of Presidents' Day sales.

So get ready to shop like an American royal...

 

VERONICA BEARD  

meghan-markle-wearing-veronica-beard-sale

Get up to 70% off stylish looks from this Meghan Markle favorite - with an extra 20% off selected items with the code: WEEKEND20.

meghan markle veronica beard fashion sale

Tes Chambray Button-Down Top, was $275 now $66.40 with discount code WEEKEND20

SHOP THE VERONICA BEARD SALE

 

HUGO BOSS

meghan markle hugo boss sale

Leather BOSS pencil skirts are a key staple in the Duchess of Sussex's streamlined wardrobe. Shop the label for yourself on sale!

meghan markle hugo boss sale logo skirt

Double-faced virgin-wool tube skirt with logo, was $248 now $95

SHOP THE HUGO BOSS SALE

 

ANTHROPOLOGIE

anthropologie sale meghan markle knit cardigan

Cozy Knit Kimono, was $110 now $79.95

Classic denim, knits and button-down shirts are among Meghan's Anthropologie favorites. Plus, this weekend only you'll get up to 30% off furniture, decor and more.

SHOP THE ANTHROPOLOGIE SALE

 

BAUBLEBAR

meghan markle ring leaf baublebar sale

Meghan Markle has been a fan of affordable jewelry brand BaubleBar for years - and you can take an extra 50% off with the offer code: EXTRA50.

meghan-markle-sale-baublebar-rings

Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring, was $48, now $15 with code: EXTRA50

SHOP THE BAUBLEBAR SALE

RELATED: Love Meghan Markle's Princess Diana statement ring? Shop 6 affordable lookalikes

EVERLANE

meghan-markle-everlane-sale-top-brands

Meghan's a big fan of Everlane's ethically produced clothing, shoes and accessories from jumpsuits to tote bags and jeans.

meghan markle sale everlane

MEGHAN'S JEANS: The Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny, were $78 now $27

SHOP THE EVERLANE  SALE

RELATED: Meghan Markle's exact skinny jeans are on sale for just $27

 

STRATHBERRY

meghan-markle-strathberry-sale

Duchess Meghan LOVES handcrafted bags from Strathberry - check out the Scottish brand's sale archives for past season looks that are eternally chic for up to 50% off.

meghan markle sale strathberry

S Baguette, was $390 now $195

SHOP THE STRATHBERRY SALE

 

BANANA REPUBLIC

meghan-markle-wearing-banana-republic-sale

Another major player in Meghan's high-low wardrobe is accessible brand Banana Republic, where she gets many of her most classic silhouettes.

meghan markle sale banana republic

BR x HARBISON Safari Suit Jacket, was $198 now $147.99

SHOP THE BANANA REPUBLIC SALE

 

JANESSA LEONÉ

meghan markle straw hat sale janessa leone-z

Meadow Packable Straw Hat, was $237 now $180

When it comes to cool hats, milliner Janessa Leoné is one of Duchess Meghan's go-tos. She has both the Sammy and Serena styles.

SHOP THE JANESSA LEONÉ SALE

 

REISS

meghan markle reiss dress sale

Meghan has quite a few pieces from British brand Reiss in her wardrobe - she even wore it when she was pregnant! Shop Reiss now for up to 60% off.

meghan markle reiss sale

Roll neck cashmere blend dress, was $320 now $127

SHOP THE REISS SALE

 

MOTHER DENIM

meghan-markle-wearing-mother-jeans

You'll find jeans, shirts and accessories on sale at Mother Denim

SHOP THE MOTHER DENIM SALE

 

CLUB MONACO

meghan markle wearing club monaco sale

Meghan loves coats and dresses from this Canadian-founded brand that takes her back to her days living in Toronto while shooting Suits. You can grab a Meghan-inspired look right now for less with an EXTRA 30% off all markdowns.

meghan markle sale club monaco

The Blanket Coat, was $398 now $209.30

SHOP THE CLUB MONACO SALE

 

STAUD

meghan-markle-staud-dress-sale

LA-based Staud's mission is that fashion should empower women and be accessible - something that's right in line with Meghan's philosophy.

meghan markle sale staud

Wells Dress, was $285 now $142.50

SHOP THE STAUD SALE

 

OSCAR DE LA RENTA

oscar de la renta meghan markle dress sale

Meghan Markle isn't just a fan of Oscar de la Renta's famed gowns - she's also been spotted numerous times in the fashion house's chic daywear, too. If you love the looks, shop the fashion label for less at Saks for President's Day.

meghan markle sale oscar de la renta

Oscar de la Renta fit and flare dress, was $2990 now $1196

SHOP DE LA RENTA ON SALE AT SAKS

 

ROTHYS

meghan-markle-rothys-shoes-sale

Rothys' environmentally-friendly shoes and bags are made from recycled bottles and marine plastic, a perfect fit for eco-conscious Meghan. The brand doesn't have a Presidents Sale, but its special discount program deserves a shout-out. First responders, teachers and medical professionals get 20% off year-round.

SHOP ROTHYS

DIPTYQUE

meghan-markle-diptyque-candle-sale

Diptyque candles are included in Meghan's LA home decor, and Baies is the royal's favorite scent. Right now on orders of $175 or more, you'll receive a limited edition mini Roses candle and a deluxe sample of the new Eau Rose Eau de Parfum with the code: PROSPER .

SHOP DIPTYQUE

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Edit newsletter to get other shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about meghan markle style

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back