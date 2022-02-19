Shop Presidents' Day sales like an American royal: Duchess Meghan's fave brands for less

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Presidents' Day sales are here and we think there couldn't possibly be a more fun way to scour the sales than to literally shop like royalty! Some of Meghan Markle's favorite brands are on sale for Presidents' Day weekend – for up to 65% off!

We're ready to snap up some Duchess-approved bargains.

Whether you're looking for a Meghan-inspired luxury look from Hugo Boss or Oscar de La Renta, wardrobe staples from Everlane and Anthropologie, affordable jewelry from BaubleBar or a chic bag from Strathberry, we've put together this handly checklist of Presidents' Day sales.

So get ready to shop like an American royal...

VERONICA BEARD

Get up to 70% off stylish looks from this Meghan Markle favorite - with an extra 20% off selected items with the code: WEEKEND20.

Tes Chambray Button-Down Top, was $275 now $66.40 with discount code WEEKEND20

HUGO BOSS

Leather BOSS pencil skirts are a key staple in the Duchess of Sussex's streamlined wardrobe. Shop the label for yourself on sale!

Double-faced virgin-wool tube skirt with logo, was $248 now $95

ANTHROPOLOGIE

Cozy Knit Kimono, was $110 now $79.95

Classic denim, knits and button-down shirts are among Meghan's Anthropologie favorites. Plus, this weekend only you'll get up to 30% off furniture, decor and more.

BAUBLEBAR

Meghan Markle has been a fan of affordable jewelry brand BaubleBar for years - and you can take an extra 50% off with the offer code: EXTRA50.

Mini Alidia Cubic Zirconia Ring, was $48, now $15 with code: EXTRA50

SHOP THE BAUBLEBAR SALE

EVERLANE

Meghan's a big fan of Everlane's ethically produced clothing, shoes and accessories from jumpsuits to tote bags and jeans.

MEGHAN'S JEANS: The Authentic Stretch High-Rise Skinny, were $78 now $27

STRATHBERRY

Duchess Meghan LOVES handcrafted bags from Strathberry - check out the Scottish brand's sale archives for past season looks that are eternally chic for up to 50% off.

S Baguette, was $390 now $195

BANANA REPUBLIC

Another major player in Meghan's high-low wardrobe is accessible brand Banana Republic, where she gets many of her most classic silhouettes.

BR x HARBISON Safari Suit Jacket, was $198 now $147.99

JANESSA LEONÉ

Meadow Packable Straw Hat, was $237 now $180

When it comes to cool hats, milliner Janessa Leoné is one of Duchess Meghan's go-tos. She has both the Sammy and Serena styles.

REISS

Meghan has quite a few pieces from British brand Reiss in her wardrobe - she even wore it when she was pregnant! Shop Reiss now for up to 60% off.

Roll neck cashmere blend dress, was $320 now $127

MOTHER DENIM

You'll find jeans, shirts and accessories on sale at Mother Denim

CLUB MONACO

Meghan loves coats and dresses from this Canadian-founded brand that takes her back to her days living in Toronto while shooting Suits. You can grab a Meghan-inspired look right now for less with an EXTRA 30% off all markdowns.

The Blanket Coat, was $398 now $209.30

SHOP THE CLUB MONACO SALE

STAUD

LA-based Staud's mission is that fashion should empower women and be accessible - something that's right in line with Meghan's philosophy.

Wells Dress, was $285 now $142.50

SHOP THE STAUD SALE

OSCAR DE LA RENTA

Meghan Markle isn't just a fan of Oscar de la Renta's famed gowns - she's also been spotted numerous times in the fashion house's chic daywear, too. If you love the looks, shop the fashion label for less at Saks for President's Day.

Oscar de la Renta fit and flare dress, was $2990 now $1196

ROTHYS

Rothys' environmentally-friendly shoes and bags are made from recycled bottles and marine plastic, a perfect fit for eco-conscious Meghan. The brand doesn't have a Presidents Sale, but its special discount program deserves a shout-out. First responders, teachers and medical professionals get 20% off year-round.

DIPTYQUE

Diptyque candles are included in Meghan's LA home decor, and Baies is the royal's favorite scent. Right now on orders of $175 or more, you'll receive a limited edition mini Roses candle and a deluxe sample of the new Eau Rose Eau de Parfum with the code: PROSPER .

