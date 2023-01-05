These are Meghan Markle’s go-to PJs and we need a pair immediately

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Not just a rare insight into the royal couple’s relationship, Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan also gave us a whole lot of style inspiration. From her enviable sunglasses collection to a surprise appearance from an M&S dress, Meghan Markle’s fashion moments have done our ever-growing shopping list no favours.

The latest piece to hit our wishlists? The cosy and very chic La Ligne Bonne Nuit pajamas the Duchess is seen wearing in multiple episodes - and they’re still in stock.

Bonne Nuit pajamas, $250/£225, La Ligne

Meghan appears to have them in white, navy and red, so we’re guessing she likes them a lot. Cut in a soft T-shirt fabric, they include a relaxed-fit long-sleeved top and elasticated drawstring wide-leg pants.

They’re available in multiple colours, all featuring contrast stitching and can be monogrammed with initials - we love!

Priced at $250 (£225) they’re a bit of an investment buy, but made from 100% cotton they’re sure to last you for years or they’d make the most beautiful gift. You can find them on the website in sizes XS to XL.

Meghan wears her La Ligne Bonne Nuit PJ set and sweater

Meghan is seen in one episode wearing the red Bonne Nuit set with La Ligne's Marin sweater in red and camel, while a Hermès throw is draped casually over the couch. The exact La Ligne sweater is sadly sold out but still available in a whole range of colourways.

Marin sweater, $295/£295, La Ligne

Later we spotted Meg playing with baby Archie wearing the navy Bonne Nuit pants with the white top, proving the sets can totally be mixed and matched - the perfect January purchase.

