These are Meghan Markle’s go-to PJs and we need a pair immediately

Meghan Markle is seen wearing several pairs of La Ligne’s Bonne Nuit pajamas in the Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan. Shop the stylish and cosy sets online.
Not just a rare insight into the royal couple’s relationship, Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan also gave us a whole lot of style inspiration. From her enviable sunglasses collection to a surprise appearance from an M&S dress, Meghan Markle’s fashion moments have done our ever-growing shopping list no favours.
The latest piece to hit our wishlists? The cosy and very chic La Ligne Bonne Nuit pajamas the Duchess is seen wearing in multiple episodes - and they’re still in stock.
Bonne Nuit pajamas, $250/£225, La Ligne
Meghan appears to have them in white, navy and red, so we’re guessing she likes them a lot. Cut in a soft T-shirt fabric, they include a relaxed-fit long-sleeved top and elasticated drawstring wide-leg pants.
They’re available in multiple colours, all featuring contrast stitching and can be monogrammed with initials - we love!
Priced at $250 (£225) they’re a bit of an investment buy, but made from 100% cotton they’re sure to last you for years or they’d make the most beautiful gift. You can find them on the website in sizes XS to XL.
Meghan wears her La Ligne Bonne Nuit PJ set and sweater
Meghan is seen in one episode wearing the red Bonne Nuit set with La Ligne's Marin sweater in red and camel, while a Hermès throw is draped casually over the couch. The exact La Ligne sweater is sadly sold out but still available in a whole range of colourways.
Marin sweater, $295/£295, La Ligne
Later we spotted Meg playing with baby Archie wearing the navy Bonne Nuit pants with the white top, proving the sets can totally be mixed and matched - the perfect January purchase.
