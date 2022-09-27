7 best red coats if you're inspired by Princess Kate's new statement winter coat

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There’s no doubt the Princess of Wales loves a statement coat. From longline pieces in bright red and orange shades to scarlet tweed blazers and bold puffer jackets, she's championed them all.

On Tuesday, the mum-of-three stepped out in Wales wearing LK Bennett’s Spencer coat in red. The beautiful wool-blend jacket features a tailored silhouette and gold hardware.

The Prince and Princess of Wales in Anglesey on Tuesday

Princess Kate has previously also been spotted wearing bright red coats from the likes of Catherine Walker and Alexander McQueen.

Princess Kate wears Alexander McQueen in Cardiff in 2020

Want to emulate her look this winter? We’ve found all of the most stylish Princess-worthy red coats to shop for the new season...

Spencer red recycled wool blend snaffle detail coat, £599, LK Bennett

Kate's LK Bennett statement red coat is still available to shop in every size. Crafted from a luxurious recycled wool-blend fabric, the single-breasted style features gold dome buttons, an oversized collar and front patch pockets finished with gold snaffle detail. Wear it with wide-leg trousers or your favourite winter dresses.

Twill single-breasted relaxed tailored coat, £65, Marks & Spencer

For a shorter style, M&S has this single-breasted tailored red coat in a cool relaxed cut - and it’s a bargain at £65.

Woollen coat with belt, £159.99, Mango

From Mango’s Committed Collection comes this amazing wool-blend red coat. It has a heavy structure, zip pockets and a removable waist-cinching belt.

Wool blend tailored coat, £240, Boden

We could definitely see Princess Kate in this fitted style from Boden. It’s fully lined, features front welt pockets and sits just above the knee.

Red waterfall coat, £229, Mint Velvet

Mint Velvet’s red coat is designed in a relaxed silhouette with a waterfall front. It’s made from a super warm wool-blend fabric.

Cosima wool coat, £300, Hobbs

Made from 100% wool, this luxurious red coat from Hobbs features a midi length and is tailored for a feminine fit.

Collared top stitch detail coat, £87.20, Oasis

We love this piece from Oasis styled with off-duty denim. The collared red coat features a high neck and stitch detail.

