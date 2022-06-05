Princess Charlotte rocks perfect party dress and regal cover up

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Cambridges dressed in red, white and blue last night for the the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Party in the Palace concert and Princess Charlotte dazzled in a lovely red sequin dress.

SEE: Princess Eugenie wows in patriotic dress for the Platinum Party at the Palace - so chic!

The sleeveless Souza dress retails at £55.99 and features a sequin bodice, a bow detail at the waist and a full tulle skirt. The perfect party dress if you ask us!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Prince George's cute duet

The seven-year-old wore a matching cardigan with her pillar box red frock and as the temperature dropped in the evening she also added a coordinating cape also from Souza.

The royal was pictured clapping along with the audience and waving her Union Jack flag during performances. She sat next to her mother Kate Middleton and her brother Prince George. Her youngest sibling Prince Louis was at home for the event, deemed too young to join in the late night festivities.

Princess Charlotte looked lovely for the celebrations

RELATED: Jubilee Party at the Palace - ALL the best photos for the biggest night of the year

SEE: Prince William and Prince George are the spitting image of one another in sweet new snap

Unsurprisingly, Charlotte's ultimate party dress is selling out fast and there are only two sizes left online.

Souza scarlet robe red dress, £55.99, Trouva

Souza red riding hood cape, £26, Children Salon

If you don't manage to get your hands on the real thing, there's an Etsy version with the same wow-factor for just £35.

Arabella dress, £35, Etsy

Not only perfectly patriotic, a dress like this will work for weddings, birthdays and can even be hung up in the wardrobe for Christmas Day!

Over the Jubilee weekend, Charlotte has looked effortlessly stylish alongside her fashion icon mother. On Saturday, the royal stepped out with her family at Cardiff Castle wearing a cute dark blue coat with a Peter Pan collar and pretty button detailing down the front. Charlotte also wore the same coat to her great-grandfather Prince Philip's service of thanksgiving in March 2022. A wardrobe staple it seems!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.