Countess Sophie dons elegant dress for Queen Elizabeth II's coffin procession The royal had a very close relationship with her mother-in-law

Queen Elizabeth II's children and grandchildren, including the Earl and Countess of Wessex, all gathered together for the procession of the Queen's coffin to Westminster Hall on Wednesday.

In keeping with the classic mourning colours, Countess Sophie looked elegant in a simple black dress and coordinating stilettos. She styled her hair in an elegant updo and wore understated makeup for what was undoubtedly a very emotional occasion. The royal and her husband Prince Edward both kept their composure as they joined the likes of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, the Prince and Princess of Wales and more.

Countess Sophie's modest, long-sleeved dress boasted an intricate pleated bib and a flattering mid-calf cut. She accessorised with a dainty silver cross necklace and a thin, waist-cinching belt, as well as the customary opaque black tights.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the period of mourning will continue until 26 September, so the royal family are expected to continue to step out in customary black or very deep hues – a tradition that Queen Victoria abided by for over 40 years of her life, following the death of her beloved husband Prince Albert.

Countess Sophie looked sombre in black alongside the Princess of Wales

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away "peacefully" at Balmoral at the age of 96, and her children Princess Anne and King Charles are thought to have been by her bedside at the time. The former has been by the monarch's side ever since, following her coffin to the Palace of Holyroodhouse by car, and joining her on her flight to London.

Sophie Wessex joined Meghan Markle in the car

The Queen's coffin is set to lie in state for the second time in Westminster Hall to allow the public to pay their last respects. From Wednesday 14 September until Monday 19 September, when her funeral will take place, thousands of respectful royal fans are expected to visit Her Majesty and file past the coffin.

However, following the outpouring of love from people across the UK, who have been flocking to the Queen's royal residences to leave flowers and heartfelt messages, there have been warnings that queues could be very long.

The Countess of Wessex looked sombre in black

Sophie and her husband Prince Edward, alongside their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, were among many royals who stepped out to view some of the public's tributes to the Queen over the weekend. They were pictured outside Balmoral talking to fans and admiring the many bouquets of flowers left in honour of the monarch.

The royals thanked well-wishers at Balmoral following the death of the Queen

In recent years, Sophie was widely known as 'the Queen's favourite', having built a very close relationship with her mother-in-law. Last year, following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, it was Sophie to whom the Queen turned - with royal insiders describing her daughter-in-law as being like "a rock".

