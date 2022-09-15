Countess Sophie epitomises grace in utility style coat for emotional Manchester visit The Queen's daughter-in-law shared a close relationship with the monarch

The Earl and Countess of Wessex have travelled to Manchester where they will light a candle in memory of the Queen at the city’s cathedral.

The Countess of Wessex looked to be a pillar of strength in a utility-style coat dress, thanking royal onlookers for their support outside Manchester's Central Library on Thursday. Complete with a collared neckline, cuffed sleeves and flowing circular skirt, the Countess' effortless ebony ensemble was an elegant take on royal mourning dress.

The mother-of-two teamed her monochrome getup with black-heeled boots, styling her blonde tresses in a slick half up, half down style.

Sophie was a pillar of strength for mourners in Manchester

The Queen's daughter-in-law was spotted giving a comforting hug to a lady in St Peter’s Square, accepting floral tributes and shaking hands with crowds who gathered to show their support for the grieving royals.

Countess Sophie and Prince Edward will also view the floral tributes in St Ann’s Square and the book of condolence at Manchester’s Central Library.

Sophie's touching moment with the public

Queen Elizabeth II's children and grandchildren, including the Earl and Countess of Wessex, all gathered together for the procession of the Queen's coffin to Westminster Hall on Wednesday.

In keeping with the classic mourning colours, Countess Sophie looked elegant in a simple black dress and coordinating stilettos. She styled her hair in an elegant updo and wore understated makeup for what was undoubtedly a very emotional occasion.

Sophie and Edward arriving in Manchester

The royal and her husband Prince Edward both kept their composure as they joined the likes of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, the Prince and Princess of Wales and more.

In recent years, Sophie was widely known as 'the Queen's favourite', having built a very close relationship with her mother-in-law.

Last year, following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, it was Sophie to whom the Queen turned - with royal insiders describing her daughter-in-law as being like "a rock".

