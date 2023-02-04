Sophie Wessex turns heads with unexpected new look

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Countess of Wessex has treated royal fans to some unforgettable style moments over the years – but on Friday she changed gears and attended an event sporting an unexpected new look.

The royal met with leading Dutch women in business during a trip to The Hague to hear more about their experiences of being female leaders in the Netherlands, and together they discussed "the importance of gender equality, leading by example, and how women should always support other women".

For the occasion, Sophie opted for a more relaxed look than usual, wearing a long-sleeved, navy knitted midi dress by ME+EM that featured pleat detailing, a flared skirt, and a stand-up collar with a pearl zip which she wore partially unzipped to expose a dainty necklace.

Her shoulder-length blonde hair was worn down in a bouncy blow-dry and she added some edge to her look with dark eyeshadow and a nude lip, accessorising with a tan-coloured clutch bag.

Sadly, Sophie's exact dress is no longer available but there is a very similar version that comes in a knee-length design. It also features a zip-up collar, long sleeves, and pleat detailing.

Last night HRH The Countess of Wessex met with leading Dutch women in business to hear more about their experiences of being female leaders in the Netherlands.



They discussed the importance of gender equality, leading by example, and how women should always support other women. pic.twitter.com/xT0y4nL8dA — UK in NL🇬🇧🇳🇱 (@ukinnl) February 3, 2023

Sophie's dress was a stylish departure from her usual elegant outfits

On Thursday, Sophie spoke about tackling conflict-related sexual violence, highlighting the importance of survivor voices, and wore a dress in a style royal fans are much more familiar with.

In pictures that appeared on Twitter, Sophie looked radiant in a stunning blue, V-neck dress by Aspiga. The £250 style was designed in a gorgeous Atlantic blue colourway, and really suited the wife of Prince Edward.

Although this dress is a new style and admittedly slightly longer, we couldn't help but be reminded of the truly iconic frock that the Princess of Wales wore back in 2010 when she took part in the engagement photocall with then-fiancé Prince William.

The photocall took place at St James's Palace, and the then Miss Middleton looked gorgeous in the elegant silk dress by Issa London, which featured a pleated front, flared skirt and waist ties.

